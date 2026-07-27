Lionel Messi treated every member of Argentina's 2026 World Cup squad to a lavish personalised gift, with details now made public

Each custom bag featured the player's name, the Argentina badge and the FIFA World Cup logo, with a gold-coloured Stanley flask included

The gesture was revealed by Kelci-Rose Bowers, girlfriend of Argentina defender Marcos Senesi, who shared the gift on social media

Lionel Messi has gifted every player in Argentina's 2026 World Cup squad a bespoke mate set, with details of the gesture emerging after Kelci-Rose Bowers, the girlfriend of Tottenham Hotspur defender Marcos Senesi, shared images of the package on social media.

The gift centred on mate, Argentina's traditional national drink prepared from the dried, crushed leaves of the Ilex paraguariensis plant and served in a small gourd or cup.

Lionel Messi Gifts Every Argentina World Cup Player a Personalised Mate Set

Source: Getty Images

The beverage carries deep cultural significance across South America and proved a fitting choice for one of the country's most celebrated figures to present to his teammates.

Inside Messi's gift to his teammates

Each player received a custom caramel-coloured bag carrying their individual name alongside the Argentina crest, the official FIFA World Cup logo, and light blue detailing that echoed the colours of the national kit.

A matching zip and set of straps completed the design. Inside the bag, Messi included a gold-coloured Stanley flask as well as all the accessories required to prepare mate in the traditional manner.

The personalised nature of the gift set it apart from a generic gesture, with each item tailored to the individual recipient. Bowers, who shared the contents publicly, gave supporters a detailed look at what Messi had arranged for the squad.

Senesi among recipients

Marcos Senesi, who moved to Tottenham Hotspur following a previous spell at Bournemouth where Bowers first encountered him, was among the Argentina players to receive the set.

Argentina reached the final of the 2026 World Cup, extending the remarkable run of success the squad has enjoyed throughout Messi's era of leadership with the national side.

Source: YEN.com.gh