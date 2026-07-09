Samir Nasri was questioned for around ten hours as part of a French investigation into alleged financial crimes

The former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder was released without charge and no legal proceedings had been launched

Investigators were examining alleged links between Nasri, a nightclub investment and a network connected to jailed Marseille figure Hakim Berrebouh

Former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri had reportedly been questioned as part of a major French investigation involving suspected money laundering activities linked to jailed Marseille figure Hakim Berrebouh, known as “Wild Boar”.

The ex-France international, who currently works as a football pundit for French television channel Canal Plus, was questioned by police for around ten hours on Thursday, according to Le Parisien.

The investigation focused on allegations surrounding financial crimes, including suspected criminal conspiracy and organised laundering of funds connected to a wider criminal network.

Nasri, 39, was released later that evening without charge, and no legal proceedings had been launched against him.

Investigators examine nightclub investment links

Authorities were reportedly investigating possible connections between Nasri and a network linked to Berrebouh, who had been imprisoned since 2021. The case also involved Olivier Sabbah, known as “Paulo”, who was described as a key figure in an alleged financial network connected to Berrebouh’s activities.

Investigators were examining Nasri’s reported involvement through XS nightclub in Ivry-sur-Seine, Val-de-Marne. The former midfielder became a shareholder in the venue around 2016 after reportedly investing several hundred thousand euros while earning significant wages at Manchester City.

Nasri later became co-owner of the nightclub alongside Bilele Z., described as one of his loyal clients, who was also questioned by police on Thursday.

The investigation reportedly covered events between 2021 and 2023, with detectives looking into claims that significant amounts of cash were withdrawn from the venue.

According to evidence gathered during the preliminary investigation, Berrebouh’s wife allegedly visited the nightclub several times to withdraw large sums while her husband was in prison.

Nasri’s reported connection to the Berrebouh family dated back to his childhood in Marseille, where he was said to have known Karim, the older brother of Berrebouh. The former France star, who won 41 caps between 2007 and 2013, reportedly reconnected with Berrebouh in Dubai during the first lockdown in 2020.

Investigators claimed Berrebouh later encouraged Nasri to take a financial stake in XS, although the agreement was reportedly verbal and never formally documented.

Source: YEN.com.gh