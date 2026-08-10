Veteran Ghanaian newscaster Wofa Kofi Appiah has confirmed his move to Obaapa FM/TV, operated by Lawson Media, following his departure from Kessben Media

Wofa Kofi Appiah will take up the role of Chief Editor and Head of News, anchoring a weekday morning news segment from 6:00 am to 7:00 am

The broadcaster spent two years at Kessben Media after joining in September 2024, hosting the popular 'Maakye' morning show on both Kessben TV and Kessben FM

Veteran Ghanaian newscaster Wofa Kofi Appiah has officially landed at Obaapa FM/TV, ending weeks of speculation about his next move following his exit from Kessben Media.

Wofa Kofi Appiah confirms his move to Obaapa FM/TV as Chief Editor and Head of News after his departure from Kessben. Image credit: WofaKofiAppiah

Source: Facebook

The BBC Ghana broke the news on Facebook on Monday, August 10, confirming that Appiah had joined Obaapa FM/TV, a station under the Lawson Media group. He steps into the role of Chief Editor and Head of News, a position that reflects the weight of experience he brings to his new employer.

Wofa Kofi Appiah's new role at Obaapa FM/TV

On air, Appiah will anchor a morning news segment running from 6:00 am to 7:00 am on weekdays. The slot is billed as an in-depth, unfiltered look at major news, with a particular focus on developments across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

His move draws a line under his time at Kessben Media, where he had served as News Editor and hosted the 'Maakye' morning show on both Kessben TV and Kessben FM since joining in September 2024.

That programme combined newspaper reviews, political commentary, business discussions and social affairs, and built a loyal listenership in the Ashanti Region. Wofa Kofi Appiah reportedly stepped down from both roles in July 2026 after two years at the station, though no formal confirmation of his next destination had emerged until now.

The Facebook post announcing Wofa Kofi Appiah's move to Obaapa FM/TV is below.

Fans react to Wofa Kofi Appiah's new chapter

The announcement quickly drew warm responses from Ghanaians who have followed Appiah's career across generations.

@Kofi Opoku Abebresse wrote:

"Woooow I remember him when I was in class 1. When listening to him, no one touches my grandma's radio"

@Samuel Mensah said:

"Nice one there"

@Osei Archimedes commented:

"International newscaster"

Veteran broadcaster joins Multimedia

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that veteran broadcaster Bismark Brown, known as 'BB,' reportedly joined the Multimedia Group Limited.

Media insider Offei Wonuanie first reported the exclusive move on August 4, 2026, sparking excitement among fans on social media.

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Source: YEN.com.gh