Wofa Kofi Appiah Joins Obaapa FM/TV as Chief Editor and Head of News
- Veteran Ghanaian newscaster Wofa Kofi Appiah has confirmed his move to Obaapa FM/TV, operated by Lawson Media, following his departure from Kessben Media
- Wofa Kofi Appiah will take up the role of Chief Editor and Head of News, anchoring a weekday morning news segment from 6:00 am to 7:00 am
- The broadcaster spent two years at Kessben Media after joining in September 2024, hosting the popular 'Maakye' morning show on both Kessben TV and Kessben FM
PAY ATTENTION: Mark YEN.com.gh as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Veteran Ghanaian newscaster Wofa Kofi Appiah has officially landed at Obaapa FM/TV, ending weeks of speculation about his next move following his exit from Kessben Media.
The BBC Ghana broke the news on Facebook on Monday, August 10, confirming that Appiah had joined Obaapa FM/TV, a station under the Lawson Media group. He steps into the role of Chief Editor and Head of News, a position that reflects the weight of experience he brings to his new employer.
Wofa Kofi Appiah's new role at Obaapa FM/TV
On air, Appiah will anchor a morning news segment running from 6:00 am to 7:00 am on weekdays. The slot is billed as an in-depth, unfiltered look at major news, with a particular focus on developments across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
His move draws a line under his time at Kessben Media, where he had served as News Editor and hosted the 'Maakye' morning show on both Kessben TV and Kessben FM since joining in September 2024.
That programme combined newspaper reviews, political commentary, business discussions and social affairs, and built a loyal listenership in the Ashanti Region. Wofa Kofi Appiah reportedly stepped down from both roles in July 2026 after two years at the station, though no formal confirmation of his next destination had emerged until now.
The Facebook post announcing Wofa Kofi Appiah's move to Obaapa FM/TV is below.
Afenyo-Markin's chilling words to NPP executives resurface after Beatrice Siaw's death, video stirs reactions
Fans react to Wofa Kofi Appiah's new chapter
The announcement quickly drew warm responses from Ghanaians who have followed Appiah's career across generations.
@Kofi Opoku Abebresse wrote:
"Woooow I remember him when I was in class 1. When listening to him, no one touches my grandma's radio"
@Samuel Mensah said:
"Nice one there"
@Osei Archimedes commented:
"International newscaster"
Veteran broadcaster joins Multimedia
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that veteran broadcaster Bismark Brown, known as 'BB,' reportedly joined the Multimedia Group Limited.
Media insider Offei Wonuanie first reported the exclusive move on August 4, 2026, sparking excitement among fans on social media.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine joined YEN.com.gh in May 2025 and is head of the Entertainment Desk. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014 and has over a decade of experience in digital journalism. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.com between 2014 and 2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone for the African Olympic Committee and the International Sports Press Association. Avance Media named him the No.2 blogger in Ghana in 2020. Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh