Kristo Asafo Mission leader Kwadwo Safo Akofena broke his silence over controversies that surrounded his father's final funeral rites

Akofena spoke in an interview on Onua FM on Monday, August 10, 2026, expressing deep regret over what unfolded during the funeral period

The Kristo Asafo Mission leader also addressed reported tensions involving his sister, former MP Sarah Adwoa Safo, amid the family dispute

Leader of Kristo Asafo Mission, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, has broken his silence after the funeral of his father, the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, apologising to Ghanaians over the controversies that surrounded the final funeral rites.

Kwadwo Safo Akofena apologises to Ghanaians over Kantanka's funeral controversy. Image credit: @safo.akofena

Source: UGC

Speaking in an interview on Onua FM, Akofena expressed regret over the situation and said he felt the need to apologise to the public because of the respect and honour his father deserved.

“I am on my knees apologising to all Ghanaians for disgracing my dad. Our father does not deserve this,” he said.

Akofena stated that he would not point fingers at anyone over what happened, explaining that everyone involved had a role to play.

Akofena accepts collective responsibility

“I will not blame anyone because, in one way or another, we are all at fault. I sincerely ask all Ghanaians for forgiveness,” he added.

He also stressed that he had no intention of creating further tension or causing harm to any member of his family, saying such actions would go against the values his father instilled in him.

“I have no intention of escalating issues or causing harm to any of my blood relations because it goes against my beliefs as a man and everything my father instilled in and entrusted to me,” Akofena stated.

Addressing the public attention surrounding the family matter, he said nobody should view the situation as a competition between him and his sister, former MP Sarah Adwoa Safo.

“Nobody wins in this matter, not Adwoa Safo or me. At the end of the day, Kantanka is the only one who can win. This is not a competition where we can declare who wins,” he said.

Akofena also urged people not to fight over the family issue, explaining that family bonds remain stronger than disagreements.

“If people are fighting themselves because of our family matter, they are worrying themselves because when they see us vibing as siblings, they would be amazed because blood is blood,” he said.

He added that similar situations had happened in other families and that he would not make statements that could reopen old wounds when peace and harmony were being restored.

“Whatever is going on, similar has happened in other families before and so it’s not the first time,” he noted.

On the specific issues surrounding his father’s funeral, and whether a second funeral might take place, Akofena said he was not ready to speak about them at the moment.

“With regards to my father’s funeral, I will not say anything about it now,” he stated.

The YouTube video of Akofena is below.

Adwoa Safo's daughter at Kantanka's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the first daughter of lawyer and former MP Adjoa Sarfo Kantanka turned heads at her late grandfather, Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo Kantanka's dote yie ceremony.

A video of the young woman at the funeral went viral on July 31, 2026, as Ghanaians gushed over her beauty and composure.

Social media users flooded the comments with admiration, with many noting her striking resemblance to her mother.

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Source: YEN.com.gh