YEN.com.gh outlines a timeline of events that led to Abu Trica's extradition to the US after a drawn-out saga

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The US Department of Justice charged Ghanaian businessman and socialite Abu Trica in connection with an international romance fraud operation that allegedly targeted elderly Americans, according to unsealed court documents.

Abu Trica, who hails from Swedru in Ghana's Central Region, faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering and is en route to the US after his extradition on July 9.

Abu Trica, real name Frederick Kumi, is on his way to the US to face allegations linked to an $8 million romance fraud scheme.

Source: UGC

His network targeted elderly victims across Ohio and other US states from 2023, with funds allegedly funnelled to accomplices in Ghana.

Abu Trica, real name Frederick Kumi, was extradited to the US to face allegations linked to an $8 million romance fraud scheme.

Citi News reported that he Ghana via Delta Airlines flight DL 157, bound for the US, where he is expected to appear before American authorities on the fraud charges.

The transfer followed a ruling by the Accra High Court on July 2, in which the court approved a request by US authorities.

Timeline of the Abu Trica saga

December 11, 2025 — Abu Trica was arrested in Ghana during a joint operation involving Ghanaian authorities and the FBI, following a US indictment, and was arraigned before the Gbese District Court as part of extradition proceedings.

— Abu Trica was arrested in Ghana during a joint operation involving Ghanaian authorities and the FBI, following a US indictment, and was arraigned before the Gbese District Court as part of extradition proceedings. January 26, 2026 — Abu Trica and his co-accused were discharged by the Gbese District Court after the state withdrew the earlier charges. Prosecutors then filed fresh charges of money laundering and conspiracy to defraud by false pretence, and he was re-arrested by Ghana's Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC).

— Abu Trica and his co-accused were discharged by the Gbese District Court after the state withdrew the earlier charges. Prosecutors then filed fresh charges of money laundering and conspiracy to defraud by false pretence, and he was re-arrested by Ghana's Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC). March 25–27, 2026 — The Gbese District Court ruled on the extradition request. His defence had argued that wire fraud and money laundering are not explicitly listed as extraditable offences under the 1931 Ghana-US extradition treaty, and that Ghana could not rely on newer domestic laws to expand the treaty's scope. On March 27, the court dismissed defence arguments, ruling that although the specific offences were absent from the decades-old treaty, they are recognised under United Nations conventions, and it also dismissed claims of political motive and entrapment, granting the defence 15 days to file a habeas corpus challenge.

Abu Trica is being given legal representation by Oliver Barker-Vormawor. Credit: Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Source: Facebook

April 2026 — The High Court in Accra granted Abu Trica bail in the sum of GH¢30 million with two sureties to be justified.

— The High Court in Accra granted Abu Trica bail in the sum of GH¢30 million with two sureties to be justified. May 19, 2026 — His legal team filed a certiorari application asking the High Court to overturn the Gbese District Court's extradition ruling. Separately, his team also filed a human rights lawsuit alleging that officers from NACOC, EOCO, the Attorney-General's Department, and the FBI subjected him to torture and degrading treatment during his arrest.

— His legal team filed a certiorari application asking the High Court to overturn the Gbese District Court's extradition ruling. Separately, his team also filed a human rights lawsuit alleging that officers from NACOC, EOCO, the Attorney-General's Department, and the FBI subjected him to torture and degrading treatment during his arrest. July 2, 2026 — The Accra High Court delivered its ruling, dismissing every objection raised by Abu Trica and clearing his surrender to the US. Security officers rearrested him in the courtroom minutes after the ruling. His lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, who was out of the country at the time, announced plans to appeal to Ghana's Supreme Court, Kumi's last remaining legal option before transfer.

Source: YEN.com.gh