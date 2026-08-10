Media personality Matilda Duncan announced the passing of former Big Brother Africa housemate Bayo Adetomiwa Okoh on Saturday, 8 August

Bayo Okoh was among the original housemates on the first-ever Big Brother Africa season, which aired back in 2003

His death follows the tragic loss of actress Temitope Osoba earlier the same week, marking another blow to the entertainment industry

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Former Big Brother Africa housemate Bayo Adetomiwa Okoh has died, leaving fans and colleagues across the entertainment world in mourning.

Media personality Matilda Duncan announces the death of former Big Brother Africa star Bayo Adetomiwa Okoh. Image credit: matilda_duncan/Instagram, Ameyaw Debrah/X

Source: UGC

Media personality Matilda Duncan broke the sad news on Saturday, 8 August, through a social media post accompanied by photographs of the late star.

Duncan did not indicate the circumstances surrounding his death, but her message conveyed deep grief and a sense of exhaustion at how frequently the entertainment industry has been losing its own.

Bayo's passing comes just days after the death of actress Temitope Osoba, making it a particularly painful week for African entertainment.

Bayo's place in Big Brother Africa history

Bayo Adetomiwa Okoh was one of the original housemates on the very first season of Big Brother Africa, a landmark reality television programme that aired in 2003.

He spent 91 days in the house before becoming the sixth person to be evicted during that inaugural season.

The debut BBA season was a watershed moment for African television, uniting contestants from across the continent and attracting a massive viewing audience.

Bayo was one of the familiar faces who helped shape what became a defining chapter in African pop culture.

The Instagram post by media personality Matilda Duncan breaking the news of Bayo Adetomiwa Okoh’s death is below.

Tributes pour in for the late Bayo

News of Bayo's passing prompted an outpouring of grief on social media, with many fans remembering him fondly.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

chef_fregz said:

"No way."

siruti wrote:

"Oh noooo!!!!😢😢😢 chai."

deospeaks commented:

"Oh my Lord. 😢😢😢😢"

kaunadblessed added:

"Oh my brother in love 💔😭😭 rest in peace Bayo."

sabjoz shared:

"My mother-in-law and I just called his name yesterday, remembering big brother Africa… Toh 2026 ya isa dan Allah🙏🏼."

Old photo of Alexx Ekubo and Tope Osoba stirs emotions after both die at 40 battling illnesses. Image credit: Alexx Ekubo, Ondo Connect

Source: Facebook

Nollywood mourns Alexx and Tope lost to cancer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a throwback photograph featuring Nollywood actors Alexx Ekubo and Tope Osoba went viral following the deaths of both entertainers, drawing an outpouring of grief from fans across social media.

The image, which Alexx Ekubo originally posted in 2024, captured the two actors together in a warm moment. Ekubo appeared in a black suit while Osoba wore a black and white outfit.

When Ekubo first shared the picture, he spoke about the joy of working alongside Osoba, describing the experience as

memorable and underscoring the mutual respect they held for each other professionally.

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Source: YEN.com.gh