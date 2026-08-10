Canada Deports Over 3,300 Indians in 6 Months, 7,669 More in Pipeline
- Canada deported 3,323 Indian nationals in the first half of 2026, reaching 88% of the total removed throughout all of 2025
- Indians became the largest nationality group deported from Canada in 2026, surpassing Mexicans for the first time
- A further 7,669 Indian nationals reportedly remain in Canada's removal pipeline as Ottawa tightens its immigration rules
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Canada deported 3,323 Indian nationals in just the first six months of 2026, a figure that already accounts for nearly 88% of the 3,779 Indians removed throughout the entirety of 2025, according to a CNN News18 report shared on Instagram on 9 August 2026.
The speed of removals this year is drawing significant attention, particularly when placed alongside data from the United States, which deported 1,273 Indians between 1 January and 22 July 2026.
By comparison, Canada's pace appears markedly more aggressive, with Indian nationals now ranked as the single largest nationality group among those deported from the country in 2026, overtaking Mexicans.
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Canada's immigration crackdown intensifies
The acceleration comes against a backdrop of sweeping changes to Canada's immigration policy.
Ottawa has moved to tighten rules governing temporary residents, reduce the overall number of people entering the country on short-term permits, and step up enforcement against those living without legal status.
With a further 7,669 Indian nationals reportedly sitting in Canada's deportation pipeline, the country is on course to shatter its previous annual record for removals.
The Instagram post below has more details about the intensified immigration crackdown in Canada.
Reactions to the number of deported Indians
The CNN News18 Instagram post reporting the figures drew a flurry of responses from users across the platform.
its_mamta_007 said:
"😮❤️🙌."
jay.dholakia39 wrote:
"Well done Canada."
arohi.98643 commented:
"😍😍😍😍😍."
m.a.b_2025 said:
"US, UK, and Australia should also do the same before it's too late!"
subutaiberdi01 wrote:
"Really proud moment for every patriotic indian hindu."
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Canada announces official work permit fee
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada's immigration authority officially shared the cost of obtaining a work permit for individual applicants, providing clarity for foreigners planning to work legally in the country.
According to the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) website, an individual applicant must pay CAD 155 to secure a work permit.
The CAD 155 charge is not confined to first-time applicants entering the process from scratch.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh