Canada automatically exempts two categories of applicants from both the citizenship test and language requirements

Adults aged 18 to 54 must typically pass a citizenship test and prove proficiency in English or French to qualify

Canadians facing serious medical conditions, trauma, or limited literacy may be eligible to request a compassionate waiver

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Canada has set out specific rules governing who must sit the citizenship test and demonstrate language proficiency when applying to become a citizen, with age playing a central role in determining an applicant's obligations.

Under the standard application process, adults between the ages of 18 and 54 at the time of signing their application are required to complete both the citizenship test and provide evidence of competency in either English or French. These are treated as two distinct but related requirements.

Canada exempts specific applicants from the citizenship test and language requirements. Qualifying conditions include age exemptions and waivers for serious circumstances. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who is exempt from Canada's citizenship test

According to the Canadian government, only two groups of applicants are automatically exempt from both the citizenship test and the language requirement. The first group comprises those who signed their citizenship application before turning 18.

The second group consists of applicants who are 55 years of age or older at the time of signing. All other applicants who fall between those age thresholds are subject to the standard rules.

Canada citizenship waiver: who qualifies

Canada also recognises that personal circumstances can prevent some applicants within the standard age bracket from meeting these requirements. In such cases, individuals may submit a waiver request on compassionate grounds.

For adult applicants, a waiver can cover the test, the language requirement, or the oath of citizenship. To be considered, the qualifying situation must have lasted, or be expected to last, for a minimum of one year.

The Canadian government lists several conditions that may support a waiver application. These include serious illness, physical or developmental disabilities, and mental impairments that affect concentration or memory.

Trauma stemming from war, torture, or time spent in a refugee camp is also recognised as a qualifying circumstance.

Additionally, low literacy levels in a person's first language or limited formal schooling may be accepted as valid grounds.

Minor applicants, defined as those under 18, are evaluated under a separate set of criteria when a waiver is being considered.

The government notes that each waiver request is assessed on an individual basis, and applicants are advised to submit documentation that clearly supports their circumstances.

Canada announces work permit fee for foreigners

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada has disclosed the cost of obtaining a work permit for individual applicants.

According to the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) website, an individual applicant must pay CAD 155 to obtain a work permit.

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Source: YEN.com.gh