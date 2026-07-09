A video shared by Ted News Gh showed internet fraud suspect Abu Trica receiving medical treatment at the Police Hospital while in handcuffs

His lawyer Oliver Barker-Vormawor had complained on July 8 that lawyers were denied access to Abu Trica for over a week, with no clarity on his whereabouts

Abu Trica was reportedly extradited to the United States on July 9, 2026, a day after his lawyer raised concerns publicly

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A video circulating on Instagram has shown internet fraud suspect Abu Trica receiving medical care at the Police Hospital in Ghana while restrained in handcuffs, just hours before he was reportedly flown to the United States on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

Abu Trica receives treatment at the Hospital before his reported extradition to the United States to face fraud charges. Image credit: @tednewsgh, AbuTrica/Facebook

Source: Instagram

The footage, shared by Ghanaian blogger Ted News Gh, offered the first visual confirmation of Abu Trica's condition and whereabouts after days of uncertainty surrounding his case.

Abu Trica's lawyer raises alarm on condition

The day before the extradition, on Wednesday, July 8, Abu Trica's legal representative Oliver Barker-Vormawor went public with serious concerns about his client's treatment.

Barker-Vormawor said his client had been rushed to the hospital, which he said occurred after his lawyers had been blocked from accessing Abu Trica for more than a week, with authorities providing no information about where he was being detained.

The hospital footage emerged the following day, offering some context but doing little to address the broader questions his legal team had raised.

Abu Trica was first arrested on December 11, 2025, by Ghanaian security operatives acting on a US Justice Department indictment. Prosecutors in the United States alleged his involvement in a romance fraud scheme that netted approximately $8 million from victims.

He was subsequently granted bail after spending several months in custody, but was rearrested on July 2, 2026, after the High Court turned down his request to quash the extradition. An emergency petition was also dismissed on July 6, and social media users have raised concerns that the businessman remained in the same outfit from his court date on July 2 till his July 9 extradition.

Abu Trica extradited to the United States

Reports indicate that Abu Trica was handed over to American authorities on the morning of July 9, completing a process that had been unfolding quietly, and apparently without the knowledge or involvement of his lawyers.

The speed of the transfer, coming just one day after Barker-Vormawor's public complaints, drew attention to the manner in which the handover was carried out.

The video shared by Ted News Gh captured Abu Trica seated and receiving treatment at the hospital, visibly in handcuffs, before his departure from Ghana.

Below is the Instagram video shared by Ted News Gh showing Abu Trica receiving treatment at the hospital.

Abu Trica's lawyer speaks after extradition

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica's lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, spoke after reports of his extradition.

In a video, he accused the State of deliberately denying his client access to family, counsel, and his son throughout his detention.

Source: YEN.com.gh