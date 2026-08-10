King Eben: Lawson FM Broadcaster Announces Break From On-Air Duties Amid Ahenfie FM Rumours
- Popular Kumasi sports broadcaster Ebenezer Kyere, known as King Eben, announced he will be stepping away from Lawson FM for a few weeks
- The announcement came during a live broadcast session on Lawson FM, where King Eben addressed his audience directly about his upcoming absence
- Speculation has been swirling on social media about whether the broadcaster is set to join rival station Ahenfie FM
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Popular Kumasi sports broadcaster Ebenezer Kyere, widely known as King Eben, has announced he will be taking a temporary break from his on-air duties at Lawson FM in Kumasi for a few weeks.
The announcement was made during a live broadcast on Lawson FM and TV on Monday, August 10, 2026, where the media personality addressed his followers in a candid, conversational broadcast from an indoor sports studio.
King Eben announces break from on-air duties
Speaking directly to his audience, King Eben confirmed he would be away from his regular radio duties for a period, though he did not give a specific return date.
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He noted that his upcoming hiatus from radio had to do with some health and family issues he had been experiencing.
He said:
"I will be going on a break for a while. So, if I leave the show today, I will be offscreen for some weeks. It has to do with some health problems and family issues that I need to take a look at. So from the close of today, I will be offscreen and will return after some weeks."
King Eben expressed his gratitude to the Lawson Media CEO for granting his request for a break.
The Facebook video of King Eben announcing his break from radio is below:
Rumours of King Eben's move to Ahenfie
The timing of King Eben's announcement has fuelled speculation among Ghanaian sports media followers.
Rumours have been circulating online suggesting the broadcaster may be preparing to leave Lawson Media and join rival Kumasi station Ahenfie FM.
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King Eben did not directly address the transfer rumours during the broadcast, leaving listeners to draw their own conclusions.
At the time of the broadcast, no official statement had been issued by either Lawson FM or Ahenfie FM regarding any potential transfer involving the broadcaster.
The popular media personality is regarded as one of the more recognisable voices in Kumasi's sports radio scene, and his temporary absence has already drawn attention from fans and colleagues across the city.
King Eben previously worked at Wontumi FM/TV, where he gained major recognition before he resigned to join Lawson Media in January 2025 with some of his colleagues.
Fans react to King Eben's radio break
The announcement prompted a wave of responses on social media, with supporters wishing him well and others pressing for clarity on his next move.
Anaman Isaac said:
"Man needs to rest 🛌. Working throughout the year is not easy."
Benjamin Boateng wrote:
"We will miss you hugely. We are waiting patiently for your comeback, King."
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Sergio Blanco added:
"So, is he going to Ahenfie anaa? I am just asking o."
Naa Dedei Tettey quits EIB Network
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Naa Dedei Tettey's significant departure from EIB Network, concluding her long-standing role at Starr 103.5 FM after nearly a decade.
As the first substantive female host of The Morning Starr, Tettey's farewell resonated deeply with fans and colleagues alike, leaving an indelible mark on Ghana's broadcasting landscape.
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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh