A tarot card reader has predicted England vs Argentina in their 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final on July 15 in Atlanta

The reader drew eight cards in total, suggesting England would score first, and the match could go to extra time

Her prediction is gaining traction after she correctly called Spain's result in the previous day's semi-final

A tarot card reader has turned heads ahead of one of the biggest matches in football this year, predicting that England will overcome Argentina in their 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final clash.

Tarot Card reader drops a prediction after an analysis of the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. Image credit: The Football Community

Source: Facebook

The video, posted by Sports Tero with Chelsea on Instagram on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, shows the reader drawing cards from a large deck before interpreting what each symbol reveals about the outcome of Wednesday's fixture at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States.

What the Tarot Cards unveiled

In her first reading, the tarot reader suggested Argentina could struggle in the early stages of the match, hinting at a slow start for Lionel Messi's side.

The second card pointed towards a positive outcome for England, while the third led her to claim the Three Lions would open the scoring.

She did, however, leave room for Messi's influence, predicting that the Argentine captain would come alive in the latter stages.

She also flagged the possibility of extra time being needed to separate the two sides.

After completing her initial four-card spread, she drew four more cards to sharpen her reading. Her conclusion remained consistent: England win, despite Argentina making things difficult along the way.

What has given the prediction extra weight is the reader's track record.

She correctly forecast Spain's result in the semi-final played the day before, which has fuelled genuine curiosity about whether her cards could come up right again when England and Argentina kick off.

Watch the full tarot card reading for England vs Argentina below:

Reactions to the England vs Argentina prediction

The video attracted a flurry of responses from football fans eager to see whether the prediction holds up.

@starlightandsage_ wrote:

"I hope you are right about England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 you got Spain right yesterday!"

@tinamarikka said:

"Well, I hope they win, it's time for Argentina to go"

@dj.mebz commented:

"You got it right for Spain 😅"

@autoscoutng added:

"I love Messi, but I actually want England to win it all . The only team that hasn't won it in a long time."

Supercomputer predicts England vs Argentina clash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a supercomputer predicted the highly anticipated semi-final match between England vs Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The prediction sparked massive reactions among football enthusiasts.

Source: YEN.com.gh