Opta's supercomputer gave France a slight edge over Spain ahead of the World Cup semi-final

France won 43.1% of 25,000 simulations, while Spain came out on top in 29.7%

The two nations will meet at the World Cup for only the second time after their 2006 clash

Opta's supercomputer has revealed its latest prediction ahead of one of the biggest matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Spain and France set to battle for a place in the final.

The two European giants meet in the semi-finals with a chance to face either England or Argentina in the tournament's showpiece event.

World Cup 2026: Supercomputer Predicts England vs Argentina Semi-final

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According to Opta's latest projections, France remain the favourites to lift the World Cup trophy with a 33.6% chance of becoming champions. Spain are viewed as their closest challengers, with a 23.9% probability of winning the title.

The semi-final will mark only the second meeting between France and Spain in World Cup history.

Their only previous encounter came in the Round of 16 at the 2006 World Cup, when France recovered from an early setback to defeat Spain 3-1, scoring twice in the final 10 minutes to book their place in the quarter-finals.

France Hold Slight Edge in Opta Simulations

Opta's supercomputer ran 25,000 simulations ahead of the highly anticipated clash.

France emerged victorious within 90 minutes in 43.1% of those simulations, giving Didier Deschamps' side a narrow advantage heading into the contest.

Spain also remain strong contenders, winning in normal time in 29.7% of the simulations.

While France are considered favourites, the projections suggest the contest is far from one-sided.

There is also a significant possibility that the match will require extra time, with the supercomputer giving a 27.2% chance of the game ending level after 90 minutes.

With both teams enjoying impressive tournaments, fans can expect another closely fought encounter as they battle for a place in the 2026 World Cup final.

France vs Spain match preview

The European giants meet at the semi-final stage after impressive runs through the knockout rounds.

France reached the last four after defeating Morocco in the quarter-finals, while Spain booked their place by edging past Belgium in a tense encounter.

The two-time world champions are chasing history as they look to reach a third consecutive World Cup final. A victory over Spain would place them alongside some of the greatest teams in tournament history.

Spain, meanwhile, is aiming to return to the final for the first time since winning their only World Cup title in 2010. A place in the showpiece event would provide an opportunity to add another chapter to their football legacy.

According to talkSPORT, the semi-final will be the first World Cup meeting between the two nations since 2006, when France produced a memorable comeback to defeat Spain 3-1 in the Round of 16.

However, recent history favours La Roja, who defeated France in the Euro 2024 semi-final and the 2025 UEFA Nations League semi-final.

Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé will come face to face in the first World Cup semi-final fixtures at AT&T Stadium in Texas. Photos by Patrick T. Fallon and Angela Weiss.

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The winner of the clash will face either England or Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final, according to The Athletic.

France will hope Nimbus' prediction proves accurate as they chase another appearance in the biggest match in world football.

Spain, however, will be determined to prove that the psychic cat has got this one wrong.

Lamine Yamal warns France ahead of semi-final clash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal sent a confident message to France ahead of Spain's 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final clash.

The teenager highlighted Spain's recent wins over France in the 2024 Euros and 2025 Nations League as a reason for their belief.

Source: YEN.com.gh