A German woman claims Bayern Munich star Michael Olise is the father of her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Aaliyah Noor Olise

The 34-year-old alleges that Olise acknowledged paternity following a DNA test but has never met the child or provided financial support

She claims she is working two jobs to raise their daughter alone while Olise allegedly ignores her attempts to contact him

France and Bayern Munich star Michael Olise is facing allegations from a German woman who claims the footballer has failed to support or contact their young daughter despite acknowledging paternity.

Fatima Zaunbrecher, 34, says she and Olise were in a relationship from 2022 for around two years.

Fatima Zaunbrecher levels unverified allegations against Michael Olise of abandoning their over-2-year-old daughter. Photo credit: @fati.zahara/Instagram and Michael Pimentel/ISI Photos/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

She says she discovered she was pregnant shortly after their separation, with a subsequent DNA test confirming Olise as the father of her daughter, Aaliyah Noor Olise, who is now two and a half.

Zaunbrecher made the allegations in a series of videos shared on her Instagram account, @fati.zahara.

She claims Olise has formally acknowledged paternity but has never contacted Aaliyah and has not voluntarily contributed financially to her upbringing.

Watch Fatima's allegations, as shared on Instagram:

Michael Olise accused of abandoning daughter

Zaunbrecher also addressed an earlier proposal for €2,000 in child support.

She says her former lawyer contacted Olise's legal representatives and requested the amount as an initial payment while the matter awaited a full court determination.

"I pretty much said you can do it through my former lawyer, who wrote to his lawyer that he can start paying, and I also sent it to my bank account, and he didn't send anything," she said.

"I gave him a chance, but my child's father is savage; he didn't take it, and he completely ignored it. His lawyers are very terrible persons."

She says she has since taken on two jobs while raising Aaliyah alone.

Michael Olise is yet to officially respond to the allegations brought against him by Fatima Zaunbrecher. Photo by Florencia Tan Jun.

Source: Getty Images

Olise's alleged baby mama slams him

"I'm raising our child alone while her father is partying and inviting women and doing the most and is not paying any dime for his own daughter," she said.

"Since that day, he hasn't paid anything, and he didn't call his daughter. But he said in the statement that he wanted to contact his daughter and me. That doesn't make any sense."

Zaunbrecher says her concerns are about securing support for their child rather than interfering with Olise's lifestyle.

Meanwhile, Olise is currently on holiday after helping France finish fourth at the 2026 World Cup, where he recorded a tournament-best seven assists.

Recent social media footage has also circulated showing the footballer during his holiday in Turks and Caicos.

Why Olise couldn’t celebrate France’s goal vs Morocco

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Olise was unable to join France’s celebrations after scoring against Morocco at the 2026 World Cup.

A little-known FIFA rule meant Morocco could have restarted the game immediately if France’s players had left their positions to celebrate.

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Source: YEN.com.gh