Argentina's new youth squad selection policy would have prevented Lionel Messi from representing the national team

The Argentine Football Association now bars youth players who move abroad before signing a professional contract

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Atletico Madrid's Giuliano Simeone would also have been affected by the rule

Argentina's quest for a fourth FIFA World Cup title continues after their dramatic 3-1 extra-time victory over Switzerland, but a recently introduced rule by the Argentine Football Association (AFA) could have prevented Lionel Messi from ever representing the national team.

Messi has been instrumental in the defending world champions' run to the semi-finals, scoring eight goals in what is his record-breaking sixth World Cup appearance.

Argentina's new youth selection policy would have prevented Lionel Messi from representing the national team. Photo by Ryan Pierse

Source: Getty Images

The 39-year-old made his tournament debut two decades ago and has since become the competition's all-time leading scorer with 21 goals.

However, under a policy introduced by the AFA in February, Messi would not have been eligible for national team selection if his career had followed the same path today.

Why Messi would've been ineligible for Argentina

The new regulation prevents youth players from being called up by Argentina if they move overseas before signing a professional contract with a club in their homeland.

According to The Athletic, the AFA said the policy was unanimously approved to protect local clubs from losing talented youngsters through parental authority laws, known locally as patria potestad.

Under those rules, parents can authorise an overseas move before a player signs professionally, leaving the developing club entitled only to a training compensation fee instead of a transfer fee.

Lionel Messi inspires Argentina to an epic comeback against Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup quarter-final. Photo by Thomas Coex.

Source: Getty Images

Javier Méndez Cartier, director of the AFA's youth teams, said the organisation wanted to protect clubs that develop young talent and warned that players who leave under parental authority would not be selected for youth national teams.

According to GOAL, Messi spent his early years at Newell's Old Boys before joining Barcelona's famed La Masia academy at just 13 years old.

Under the new rules, that move would have made him ineligible to represent his country.

Other Argentines who could have been affected

The same would apply to Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after he left Independiente's youth ranks to sign for Arsenal in 2010.

Similarly, Giuliano Simeone, son of Atletico Madrid boss Diego, joined his father's clubs in 2019 after spending time in the River Plate academy, and he too did not sign a professional deal in Argentina.

According to TyC Sports, River Plate youngster Lucas Scarlato's move to Parma without a professional contract was the final trigger for the AFA introducing the policy.

What Messi told Portuguese referee vs Switzerland

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Lionel Messi had showed a rare flash of frustration during Argentina's dramatic 3-1 extra-time victory over Switzerland in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

The 39-year-old, who is usually known for letting his performances do the talking, was involved in a tense exchange with Portuguese referee Joao Pinheiro, with TV cameras capturing the moment.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh