Harry Kane made his 121st England appearance to surpass Wayne Rooney as the nation's most-capped outfield player

The England captain achieved the milestone during the World Cup semi-final against Argentina

Peter Shilton's all-time England appearance record of 125 caps remains within Kane's reach

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Whatever the outcome of England's World Cup campaign, the 2026 tournament will be remembered as the competition where Harry Kane cemented his place among the country's greatest-ever players.

The England captain has enjoyed another remarkable year for both club and country, with his performances in North America helping him become England's all-time leading World Cup goalscorer.

Harry Kane Breaks Wayne Rooney's England Record in Opening Minute Against Argentina

Source: Getty Images

And moments after taking to the field for Wednesday's World Cup semi-final against Argentina, Kane reached another historic milestone.

The veteran striker made his 121st appearance for the Three Lions, surpassing Wayne Rooney to become England's most-capped outfield player in history, according to Opta.

Kane Overtakes Rooney

Kane's latest appearance saw him move clear of Rooney, who previously held the record for the most England caps by an outfield player.

The achievement is another testament to the striker's remarkable consistency and longevity at the highest level.

Although Kane has occasionally faced criticism over his performances for England earlier in his international career, the 2026 World Cup has showcased him at his very best.

His leadership, goals and influence have played a key role in England's run to the semi-finals, further strengthening his legacy in the national team.

Like Rooney before him, Kane has experienced both praise and criticism while representing England.

However, unlike his predecessor, the current captain has produced some of his finest performances on football's biggest stage during this tournament.

Peter Shilton's Record Still in Sight

Despite overtaking Rooney, Kane is not yet England's outright appearance record holder.

Former goalkeeper Peter Shilton still tops the all-time list with 125 international caps, four more than Kane's current tally.

While Kane cannot catch Shilton before the end of the World Cup, he is expected to remain an important part of Thomas Tuchel's squad and could move closer to the record during the upcoming UEFA Nations League campaign.

Should England go on to win the World Cup, Kane's place among the greatest players in the country's football history would become even stronger.

Source: YEN.com.gh