Davido opened up about his biggest fear in music, saying he prays daily to know the right time to walk away from his career

The Nigerian superstar referenced Cristiano Ronaldo's tearful 2026 World Cup exit as a cautionary tale about overstaying your welcome at the top

The candid remarks from Davido sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans drawing parallels between the two global icons

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Davido has shared that his greatest fear is not knowing when to step away from music, using Cristiano Ronaldo's painful 2026 FIFA World Cup exit as a lesson he hopes never to repeat in his own career.

Davido shares his biggest fear in music as he reflects on Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup exit and the importance of knowing when to step away. Image credit: Davido/Ben Jacobs (Instagram & X).

Source: Instagram

In a video clip shared by YabaLeftOnline on X on July 13, 2026, the Nigerian Afrobeats star spoke candidly about the anxiety that comes with longevity at the top.

"My biggest fear is not knowing when to quit music," he said. "Look at my good friend Ronaldo, after everything he's done for football, they still laughed at him during and after the World Cup. I pray to God every day to show me the right time to pack it up."

The X post about Davido sharing his fear of being criticised in his later years in music is shown below.

Ronaldo's World Cup exit serves as Davido's warning

The remarks landed in the wake of Portugal's round of 16 elimination at the hands of Spain, a 1-0 defeat that brought the curtain down on the 41-year-old Ronaldo's international career.

The Portuguese captain confirmed it was his final World Cup, leaving the tournament in tears.

His exit was followed by widespread criticism, partly fuelled by post-match comments in which he suggested the UEFA European Championship, which Portugal won in 2016, holds the same significance to him as a World Cup title.

Critics quickly framed the remarks as an attempt to reframe a legacy that fell short of claiming football's most coveted prize, with many pundits and fans pointing to rival Lionel Messi's 2022 World Cup triumph to underline the contrast.

For Davido, watching a global icon of Ronaldo's stature face ridicule at the very end of an illustrious career clearly hit close to home.

The AFrobeats star, who has built one of the most celebrated discographies in African music over more than a decade, appears determined not to find himself in a similar position.

Reactions to Davido's retirement comments

Fans across social media had plenty to say in response to the clip.

@emmyboro wrote:

"They have been laughing at Ronaldo since 2018. The lesson here is, people's opinion don't count. The right time to quit is when you feel it's time. No one can set that time for you. People have been laughing at you, Davido, before u even began ur career. From 'I know know say'"

@give_more_hate said:

"I told you guys Davido is the local version of Ronaldo"

@Just_ioo commented:

"Bro na you dey think so some people think is enough and some people might think isn't enough no one can be the best in this world"

@Grabiol01 added:

"Knowing when to leave is part of greatness. Legends aren't remembered only for how they started, but also for how wisely they knew it was time to pass the torch. 👏🏽❤️"

@Ogdada1 posted:

"a good solder knows when to retreat"

Davido's make-up artist's story behind Aye video

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Davido shared details about how his hit song Aye almost had a different face in its music video.

The Afrobeats star explained that the original video vixen could not participate due to a pageant contract, leading the production team to use her make-up artist instead.

Source: YEN.com.gh