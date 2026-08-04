Yannick Bolasie was taken off the pitch and sent to hospital during Chapecoense's Copa do Brasil first leg against Cruzeiro on August 2

The former Crystal Palace winger sustained the injury following a challenge with Cruzeiro's Kaique Kenji inside the penalty area

Brazilian reports indicate Bolasie faces several weeks on the sidelines, though the club has yet to confirm the full extent of the injury

Former Premier League star Yannick Bolasie has been hospitalised after sustaining a pancreatic injury during Chapecoense's Copa do Brasil first-leg tie against Cruzeiro on August 2.

The 37-year-old DR Congo international was involved in a challenge with Cruzeiro defender Kaique Kenji in the penalty area towards the end of the first half.

Yannick Bolasie is set to be on the sidelines for several weeks after picking up an unusual injury. Photo by Sports Press Photo.

Source: Getty Images

Yannick Bolasie suffers injury to his pancreas

Bolasie went to ground clutching his stomach and did not recover, prompting medical staff to rush onto the pitch.

He received treatment before leaving the field under his own power but was unable to return for the second period.

Club doctors subsequently sent Bolasie to hospital, where he was diagnosed with a pancreatic injury.

The condition is exceptionally uncommon in professional football.

Reports from Brazil, as corroborated by Sun Sports, suggest the winger faces a recovery period of several weeks, though Chapecoense have not issued an official statement confirming the precise nature or severity of the injury. The timeline for his return therefore remains uncertain.

The first leg between the two clubs ended goalless, with the return fixture scheduled at Cruzeiro's Mineirão stadium on Wednesday, 5 August.

Who is Yannick Bolasie?

Bolasie joined Chapecoense earlier this year, making him a relatively recent addition to the Brazilian club's squad.

He built his reputation during four seasons at Crystal Palace, where he made 144 appearances across all competitions and scored 13 goals, according to Transfermarkt.

Yannick Bolasie starred in the Premier League for Crystal Palace between 2012 and 2016. Photo by Jamie Sabau.

Source: Getty Images

Those displays were enough to attract a £25 million transfer to Everton in 2016, a fee that underlined the esteem in which he was held at the time.

Further stints followed at Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Swansea before Bolasie departed English football altogether.

He subsequently played in Turkey with Caykur Rizespor and in Brazil with Criciúma before joining Chapecoense.

Mohammed Kudus injury update

In another injury-related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi provided an update on Mohammed Kudus’ fitness during pre-season.

The Ghanaian forward has been sidelined since suffering a quadriceps injury in January, with a later setback also ruling him out of the 2026 World Cup.

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Source: YEN.com.gh