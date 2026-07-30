Morocco became the first nation to qualify for the WAFCON 2026 quarter-finals after a narrow victory over Algeria

Sanaa Mssoudy's 84th-minute strike was the only goal in a closely contested North African derby

The result leaves Kenya eliminated while Algeria and Senegal battle for the remaining qualification spot in the group

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Morocco has become the first side to advance to the quarter-finals of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, securing their place with a 1-0 victory over Algeria in their second group stage fixture on July 30.

Sanaa Mssoudy's strike in the 84th minute proved to be the decisive moment in a closely contested North African derby, settling a match that offered little to separate the two sides for much of its duration.

WAFCON 2026: Morocco Becomes First Team to Reach Quarter-Finals After Beating Algeria. Photo credit: @CAFwomen/X.

Source: Getty Images

Morocco beats Algeria to reach WAFCON quarters

The match statistics reflected how evenly the contest was fought. Morocco registered three shots on target to Algeria's two, with both teams earning three corner kicks apiece.

However, the Atlas Lionesses demonstrated greater attacking threat throughout, recording an expected goals (xG) figure of 0.75 compared to their opponents.

Watch Mssoudy's winning goal vs Algeria, as shared on X:

The result gives Morocco a perfect six points from two group games, with five goals scored and none conceded.

Algeria sits second in the group on three points, level with Senegal, who also recorded a 1-0 win over Kenya earlier on the same day.

WAFCON 2026: Group A permutations

With two defeats and a five-goal deficit, Kenya have been eliminated from the tournament.

The final round of group fixtures will determine which of Algeria or Senegal joins Morocco in the last eight.

Algeria face Kenya in their concluding group match, a tie that appears more straightforward on paper, while Senegal must overcome a stiffer challenge to secure qualification. Notably, all final group matches will kick off simultaneously.

Having already secured their place in the knockout round, Morocco head coach Jorge Vilda may take the opportunity to rotate his squad in their final group game, using it as preparation ahead of the quarter-final and giving fringe players valuable minutes on the pitch.

Morocco stands firm on hosting 2026 WAFCON

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Morocco has made a firm decision to continue as the host of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The move comes amid earlier speculation that South Africa could replace Morocco due to concerns over hosting readiness.

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Source: YEN.com.gh