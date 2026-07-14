Argentina requested to wear their dark blue away kit against England in the World Cup semi-final after FIFA approved the change

The famous shirt was worn during Argentina's World Cup victories over England in 1986 and 1998

Argentina's blue away kit originated at the 1958 World Cup after IFK Malmö lent the team a replacement strip

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Argentina's iconic sky blue and white home shirt is one of the most recognisable kits in world football, but it is the nation's dark blue away strip that many supporters believe carries special significance.

Over the years, the shirt has become closely associated with some of Argentina's greatest victories, particularly against England at the FIFA World Cup.

Why Argentina Believe Their Dark Blue Kit Brings Good Luck Against England

Source: Getty Images

Those memorable triumphs have turned the dark blue kit into a symbol of good fortune among many Albiceleste fans.

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup semi-final against England, Argentina will once again wear the famous away strip after FIFA approved their request.

Historic Wins Added to the Kit's Legendary Status

England were designated as the "home" team for the semi-final, meaning Argentina were always expected to wear a change kit to provide the light-and-dark contrast preferred by FIFA for television broadcasts.

However, Argentina went a step further by specifically requesting permission to wear their dark blue strip, despite tournament organisers generally preferring teams to play in their home colours whenever possible.

Many Argentine journalists believe the choice was influenced by the shirt's remarkable history against England.

The dark blue kit was famously worn during Argentina's controversial 1986 World Cup quarter-final victory.

That match featured Diego Maradona's infamous "Hand of God" goal before the football legend produced his unforgettable solo effort, widely regarded as the "Goal of the Century," after dribbling past several England players.

Twelve years later, Argentina again wore the dark blue shirt during another World Cup victory over England in France.

After Alan Shearer and Gabriel Batistuta exchanged early penalties, Javier Zanetti and Michael Owen also found the net before David Beckham was sent off for kicking Diego Simeone. Argentina eventually progressed with a 5-4 penalty shootout victory.

How Argentina's Blue Away Kit Was Born

The story behind Argentina's blue away shirt dates back to the 1958 World Cup in Sweden.

During the group stage, Argentina faced West Germany, whose predominantly white kit clashed with their own colours.

Having travelled without an alternative strip, Argentina were forced to find a last-minute solution.

Swedish club IFK Malmö came to their rescue by lending the national team their royal blue kit, allowing the match to take place.

Although Argentina lost 3-1, the colour remained associated with the national team.

In the years that followed, the Argentine Football Association officially adopted blue as the country's away colour, creating a shirt that would later become one of the most iconic and superstitious kits in World Cup history.

Source: YEN.com.gh