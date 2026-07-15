Argentina appealed for Harry Kane to be sent off after he covered his mouth while speaking to the referee

FIFA's new mouth-covering rule only applies when players speak to opponents, not match officials

Former referee Graham Scott said Kane often frustrates referees with his questioning during matches

Argentina players appealed for Harry Kane to be sent off during the first half of England's World Cup semi-final after the striker was seen covering his mouth while speaking to referee Ismail Elfath.

The incident occurred during a tense opening half that featured 19 fouls between the two sides.

Why Harry Kane Wasn't Shown a Card for Covering His Mouth Against Argentina

Source: Getty Images

As Kane discussed a recent challenge with the referee, he briefly covered his mouth, prompting Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes to demand that the England captain receive a red card.

However, despite the protests from the reigning world champions, FIFA's Laws of the Game explain why no disciplinary action was taken.

Why Kane Avoided a Red Card

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, FIFA introduced a rule aimed at preventing players from concealing conversations with opponents by covering their mouths.

The regulation was introduced to discourage unsporting behaviour and abusive language that could not be detected.

Paraguay captain Miguel Almirón became one of the first players to be sent off under the new rule after covering his mouth while speaking to an opponent during his country's group-stage match against Turkey.

However, the law does not apply when players are speaking to the referee.

Television replays showed Kane covering his mouth only while discussing the referee's decision with Elfath before Paredes and several Argentina players approached to appeal for a dismissal.

As a result, the England striker had not committed any offence under FIFA's updated regulations.

Kane's Reputation With Match Officials

Although Kane avoided punishment on this occasion, the England captain has previously earned a reputation for regularly engaging with referees during matches.

Former Premier League referee Graham Scott revealed that Kane frequently questions officials, although he believes the striker's approach often works against him.

Speaking to The Athletic, Scott said:

"Harry Kane in the referee's ear as usual. He's very bad at it though – he just asks sarcastic leading questions.

"It often has the opposite effect because the ref just gets fed up with him."

Despite Argentina's appeals, Kane remained on the pitch as England continued their battle for a place in the 2026 World Cup final.

Source: YEN.com.gh