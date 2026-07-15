FIFA has introduced changes to its VAR protocols ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals

The governing body acted after a series of controversial incidents sparked widespread debate over refereeing standards

England take on Argentina in Wednesday's semi-final in Atlanta, with the winners advancing to face Spain in Sunday's World Cup final

FIFA has introduced a major change to its Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals following mounting criticism of officiating decisions during the tournament.

For the first time at this World Cup, VAR officials will work from inside the stadium instead of a remote operations hub, which began with Spain's 2-0 victory over France 24 on July 14.

England vs Argentina: FIFA Make Drastic VAR Change Before World Cup 2026 Semi-Final. Photo by Luke Hales.

Source: Getty Images

The same arrangement is also in place for England's blockbuster clash against Argentina in Atlanta.

The move comes after several controversial moments dominated headlines throughout the competition, with supporters and pundits repeatedly questioning the consistency of refereeing decisions.

FIFA moves VAR officials into stadiums

Until the semi-finals, VAR teams reviewed incidents from a centralised off-site location before communicating with the referee on the pitch.

According to The Mirror, FIFA decided to relocate those officials into the stadiums in response to widespread criticism of refereeing standards during the tournament.

One of the biggest flashpoints came during Argentina's dramatic Round of 16 victory over Egypt, where Enzo Fernández's late winner fuelled intense debate over several key decisions.

Watch why Fernandez's goal should have been disallowed, as shared on X:

Since then, conspiracy theories alleging favourable treatment for the defending champions have spread widely across social media.

Argentina has not been the only side at the centre of controversy. England also experienced frustration when a penalty awarded against Norway in extra time was overturned after a VAR review.

FIFA believes having video officials closer to the action will improve communication with the on-field referee, leading to quicker reviews and more consistent decisions as the tournament reaches its decisive stage.

There was comparatively little controversy during Spain's semi-final win over France, although some supporters argued referee Iván Barton should have awarded France a free-kick instead of a penalty after the ball appeared to brush Lamine Yamal's arm before Lucas Digne fouled the teenager.

However, Swedish referee instructor Victor later explained that the decision was correct, stating Yamal's arm was in a natural position and that there was no deliberate handball.

Watch why Yamal's penalty decision was correct, as shared on X:

England and Argentina renew iconic World Cup rivalry

Attention now turns to one of international football's fiercest rivalries as England and Argentina battle for a place in the World Cup final.

According to FIFA, the nations have met five times previously at the tournament, with England winning three encounters and Argentina emerging victorious twice.

Beyond the football, FIFA's revised VAR setup will be under scrutiny, with fans eager to see whether the governing body's latest adjustment delivers the faster, clearer and more consistent decision-making it hopes to achieve on the biggest stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh