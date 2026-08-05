Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has named his favourite to clinch the Premier League title in May 2027

Carragher expressed confidence in new Man City manager Enzo Maresca despite the Italian taking over from the departed Pep Guardiola

The former England defender also delivered a blunt verdict on Liverpool's title credentials ahead of the new campaign

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Jamie Carragher has backed Manchester City to win the Premier League title in the 2026/27 season.

Carragher predicts Premier League winner

Speaking on Football Ramble, the Liverpool legend narrowed his title prediction to two clubs, with Arsenal expected to provide City's biggest challenge.

"Where we are right now, and we know there's still a month to go transfer-wise, I can only see Arsenal or City," Carragher said.

Jamie Carragher predicts Arsenal to fall short in their title defence of the Premier League in the 2026/27 season. Photo by Michael Regan and James Gill – Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

The former England defender admitted Maresca's appointment brings an element of uncertainty but believes the Italian has the tactical ability to succeed at one of England's biggest clubs.

"There's a question because he is new to the role, but I'm a fan of Maresca in terms of what he does on the pitch, in terms of what happened at Chelsea, and in terms of watching him tactically and how he set up. I was looking at them and thinking, 'This fella knows what he's doing,' and I think he's very capable at the level he's coaching at," he said.

Arsenal enter the season as defending champions after ending a 20-year wait for the Premier League crown last campaign.

The Gunners have made relatively few additions so far, bringing in Christos Tzolis as cover following Leandro Trossard's departure and goalkeeper Illan Meslier on a free transfer.

However, further reinforcements could arrive. Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal have signed Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and are also interested in Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior.

Liverpool's chances of winning the 2026/27 Premier League have been downgraded by Jamie Carragher. Photo by Geoff Stellfox.

Source: Getty Images

Carragher rules Liverpool out of title race

Carragher was much less convinced by Liverpool’s prospects after a turbulent 2025/26 season that culminated in a change in the dugout.

"Right now I don't think Liverpool are equipped to be thinking about a title," he said.

With Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea all heading into the new campaign with new managers, the Premier League title race is set to carry plenty of uncertainty.

However, Carragher still believes Manchester City have the advantage, pointing to their squad depth and Enzo Maresca’s tactical qualities as key factors that could see them beat Arsenal to the 2026/27 Premier League title.

5 players Arsenal could sign

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted five players Arsenal could target to strengthen their squad and boost their Premier League title defence.

Julian Alvarez and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia lead a star-studded list of attacking options linked with the Gunners.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh