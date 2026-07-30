Lionel Messi is reportedly closing in on his return to action for Inter Miami after taking time off following Argentina's run to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner spent much of the summer representing Argentina in what could prove to be his final World Cup appearance. However, Messi's hopes of lifting another global title ended in disappointment as Spain defeated La Albiceleste in the final.

Following the tournament, the Argentine captain enjoyed a short holiday, forcing him to miss several matches for Inter Miami while Major League Soccer continued during the international break.

Messi Back in Training Ahead of Leagues Cup

According to reporter Jose Armando, Messi has now returned to training with Inter Miami and is expected to feature in next week's Leagues Cup opener against Atletico San Luis.

Armando reported that the Argentine star arrived in Fort Lauderdale around 5 a.m. before heading straight to the club's training base.

He added that Messi is fully fit and should be available for Inter Miami's opening Leagues Cup fixture.

Before then, the Herons will face Columbus Crew in MLS, although Messi is not expected to feature in that encounter.

Inter Miami Chasing Top Spot Without Messi

Despite Messi's absence, Inter Miami have remained firmly in the MLS title race.

The Herons currently sit second in the Eastern Conference, just two points behind leaders Nashville.

They also hold an eight-point advantage over third-placed New England Revolution, although the Revolution have played one game fewer.

Messi's return would provide a timely boost as Inter Miami prepare to compete in both MLS and the Leagues Cup during a crucial stage of the season.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh