Justice Audrey Kocuvie Tay dismissed an application to halt proceedings pending an appeal over the no-case ruling in the $2m skytrain case

Prof Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, former GIIF Board Chairman, faces multiple charges of causing financial loss to the state over the Accra Sky Train Project

The accused persons have been directed to file their witness statements within 21 days following the court's ruling

The High Court has dismissed an application seeking a stay of proceedings in the $2 million Accra Sky Train case pending an appeal at the Court of Appeal.

Justice Audrey Kocuvie Tay rejected the application and directed the accused persons to file their witness statements within 21 days.

The High Court dismisses a stay of proceedings application filed by Prof Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi in the ongoing $2m Accra Skytrain case. Photo credit: Prof Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The ruling follows an earlier decision by the court on a submission of no case filed by the accused persons in the criminal trial.

Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, the former Board Chairman of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF), is facing multiple charges over his alleged role in the Accra Sky Train Project.

He has been accused of causing financial loss to the state in connection with the project, which was proposed as an urban rail transport system for Accra.

The accused persons had applied for a stay of proceedings while they pursued an appeal against the court’s decision on their submission of no case.

However, Justice Kocuvie Tay dismissed the application, paving the way for the trial to continue.

Read the post on X below:

Prof Ameyaw-Akumfi’s lawyers abandons him in court

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the lawyers for Prof Ameyaw-Akumfi had reportedly withdrawn from his Sky Train financial loss case.

The former GIIF Board Chair had informed the court about a misunderstanding with his legal team.

The court had adjourned the case to October 20, 2025, after a defence application was filed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh