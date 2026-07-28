Tottenham Hotspur head coach Roberto De Zerbi addressed the fitness status of Mohammed Kudus during pre-season

Kudus has been out since picking up a quadriceps injury in January, with a subsequent setback ruling him out of the World Cup

De Zerbi disclosed that Kudus is edging towards a return once the squad arrives back in London after their tour of New Zealand and Australia

Roberto De Zerbi has delivered an encouraging update on Mohammed Kudus' recovery, disclosing that the Ghana international is closing in on a return to full training ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The 25-year-old endured a frustrating year after suffering a quadriceps injury during Spurs' 1-1 Premier League draw against Sunderland in January.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi provides a fresh injury update on Mohammed Kudus ahead of the 2026/27 season. Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

The setback ruled Kudus out for a lengthy spell and disrupted what had promised to be an important campaign.

Just as he looked set to return, he suffered another injury in training. The fresh setback forced him to miss Tottenham's final seven league matches and also denied him the chance to represent Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Spurs boss provides Kudus injury update

Speaking before Spurs' pre-season friendly against Auckland FC during the club's tour of New Zealand and Australia, De Zerbi offered the clearest indication yet that the midfielder is nearing full fitness.

The Italian coach said, as quoted by the London Standard:

"Kudus is very close. I think when we come back to London he will be available to start working with us."

De Zerbi also stressed how important the Ghanaian will be to his plans for the new campaign.

"It's a great thing for us. Kudus is another important player," he added.

Mohammed Kudus is set to return to action in time before the start of the 2026/27 Premier League season. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

Kudus targets return for Tottenham

Kudus' versatility, creativity, and ability to beat defenders make him one of Tottenham's most dangerous attacking options when fully fit.

His return will hand De Zerbi another quality weapon as Spurs prepare for the new Premier League season, while the Ghanaian will be eager to leave an injury-hit year behind and establish himself in the starting XI.

After months of setbacks, Kudus now appears closer than ever to making his long-awaited comeback.

Old prophecy resurfaces about Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Clement Testimony's old warning about Mohammed Kudus resurfaced after the Ghana star suffered another injury setback.

In a video shared on July 8, 2025, the preacher claimed he had been spiritually led to caution Kudus over a potential transfer decision.

Source: YEN.com.gh