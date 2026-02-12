Two Ghanaian ladies have gained respect for rejecting advances from viral Russian man Yaytseslav

Yaytseslav, who has been found to have recorded his escapades with women in Accra, had wanted to woo them

Public reaction highlighted mixed feelings about women's choices amid Yaytseslav's antics

Two Ghanaian ladies have earned massive respect after it emerged that they had refused the advances of Yaytseslav, a man who records and shares videos of his escapades with women online.

Yaytseslav is trending online after videos of his dealings with some Ghanaian women surfaced online on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

The man who introduces himself as a Russian often moves around the Accra Mall area, gets acquainted with shoppers and other passersby, and records their conversations to share online.

Russian man Yaytseslav's escapades with Ghanaian women

In many instances, he could convince the ladies to exchange their phone numbers with him and even get them to visit his residence later, all of which he records to put online.

He syndicates his content across TikTok, YouTube, and Telegram, where he has a private channel. Summaries of his videos appear on TikTok and YouTube, while full content can be accessed on the private Telegram channel at a subscription fee of five dollars per month.

In one video, a lady known as Angela, whom he met while shopping at the mall, followed him home and was spotted in a big towel, apparently after freshening up.

After the videos emerged online, there has been outrage online. Many condemned his behaviour, while others criticised the ladies for being casual about their lives, especially with the ease with which they gave themselves to him.

Two ladies refused Russsian man Yaytseslav's advances

Despite the seeming looseness of some of the ladies, two women were able to withstand Yaytseslav's charm and refused his advances.

In the video, Yaytseslav approached the two ladies, asking if they were mother and daughter or sisters, to which they replied that they were siblings.

He then complimented their good looks, before going ahead to tell them he was from Russia.

Before he could say more, one of the ladies mentioned that her sister was married, to which the other nodded in confirmation.

Yaytseslav showed them something on a device he was holding, but was reminded not to hold the lady's hand.

He tried to give his call card to the 'married woman' who showed no interest in keeping it. He forced it into her hand before they parted ways

