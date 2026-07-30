The Accra High Court allowed first accused Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba to step away from the NAFCO trial after he presented a medical excuse duty to the court

The Attorney-General strongly opposed the application, but the court said it had no reason to question the authenticity of the medical document

The NAFCO trial continued in Hanan Abdul-Wahab's absence, with the court currently hearing a motion for a stay of proceedings filed by his lawyers

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An Accra High Court has permitted Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, the first accused in the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) trial, to step away from proceedings on medical grounds.

The ruling was delivered on Thursday after Hanan personally appeared before the court to present a medical excuse duty and apply for leave to absent himself from the remainder of the day's session.

Hanan Abdul-Wahab is dealing with some medical issues. Credit: Hanan Abdul-Wahab

Source: Facebook

In granting the application, the presiding judge acknowledged that the excuse duty did not identify the specific ailments Hanan was suffering from but said there was no basis to question its validity. The Attorney-General had strongly opposed the application, arguing against the court accepting the medical document.

Despite the objection, the court held that Hanan should be permitted to take his medicine and rest as indicated by the excuse duty.

It ordered that he be at liberty to excuse himself from proceedings should he choose to do so, while directing that the trial would continue in his absence given the nature of the business before the court.

Proceedings Continue Without First Accused

Shortly after the ruling was read, Hanan Abdul-Wahab left the courtroom, with the remaining parties staying on for the continuation of proceedings.

The court is currently hearing a motion for a stay of proceedings brought by Hanan's legal team.

That application will now proceed without his presence following the court's order.

The NAFCO case involves allegations related to the National Food Buffer Stock Company, a state institution responsible for food storage and distribution in Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh