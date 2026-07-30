Ghana's government has accepted a Constitutional Review Committee recommendation to limit the number of Members of Parliament to 300

Attorney-General Dr Dominic Ayine announced the decision, linking it to concerns about the growing size of state institutions

The CRC submitted several governance reforms, including limits on ministerial appointments and changes to executive-parliamentary relations

Ghana's government has accepted a recommendation from the Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) to set a ceiling of 300 Members of Parliament, Attorney General and Minister for Justice Dr Dominic Ayine has announced.

According to a report sighted on Citinewsroom, the decision is part of a broader package of constitutional reforms proposed by the CRC following its review of Ghana's 1992 Constitution, with the stated aim of reducing the cost of running government and improving the efficiency of public institutions.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, announces that the government has accepted the CRC’s proposal to cap Ghana’s Parliament at 300 MPs. Photo credit: Parliament of Ghana.

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Government backs parliamentary cap

Disclosing the government's position, Dr Ayine confirmed that the administration had aligned itself with the CRC's recommendation on the size of the legislature.

"We have accepted the recommendation of the CRC that Parliament should be capped at 300 members," he stated.

Dr Ayine added that limiting parliamentary numbers would help streamline the legislature while responding to longstanding concerns about the unchecked growth of state institutions.

CRC pushes for broader governance reforms

The 300-member cap represents one element of a wider set of recommendations the CRC submitted to government.

The committee argued that curbing the expansion of public offices is necessary to foster greater accountability and build a more functional governance framework.

Among the other proposals put forward by the CRC are restrictions on the number of ministers the President can appoint, as well as a review of the constitutional arrangements governing the relationship between the Executive and Parliament.

The government's acceptance of the parliamentary cap proposal is expected to trigger further consultations and, ultimately, possible constitutional amendments required to give the reforms legal effect.

Ghana's presidents to serve 5 years term

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghana’s presidential term of office was set to be extended from four years to five years.

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, announced that the government had accepted a proposal to extend the president’s term of office.

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Source: YEN.com.gh