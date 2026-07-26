Ronaldinho publicly named Pelé as the greatest footballer of all time, dismissing Lionel Messi's case for the title

The Brazilian legend shared the pitch with Messi at Barcelona yet remains unconvinced by the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's credentials

Ronaldinho's verdict came despite Messi's record haul of trophies, including a World Cup, four Champions League titles and 10 La Liga crowns

Ronaldinho has declared Pelé the greatest footballer of all time, overlooking Lionel Messi's historic trophy haul to crown his fellow Brazilian as the true pinnacle of the sport.

The former Barcelona and AC Milan forward made his position clear in a report published by SportBible on 20 July, settling on the late Pelé ahead of a player widely regarded as the most decorated in the modern era.

Ronaldinho's Verdict on the GOAT Debate

Ronaldinho's standing in the game lends considerable weight to his opinion. Across 590 club appearances, he contributed 211 goals and 176 assists, winning the UEFA Champions League and the Ballon d'Or in the same year.

He also played a central role in Brazil's 2002 FIFA World Cup triumph and claimed a Copa America in 1999, in addition to two Best FIFA Men's Player awards.

Having shared a dressing room with Messi at Barcelona, Ronaldinho witnessed the Argentine's development at close range. Yet that experience has not altered his conviction.

Despite Messi's collection of eight Ballon d'Or awards, four Champions League trophies, 10 La Liga titles, two Copa America titles and a 2022 World Cup winners' medal, Ronaldinho does not believe those achievements define the game's greatest player.

Why Ronaldinho Looks to Pelé

Ronaldinho's choice reflects a widely held view among footballing traditionalists, though it remains one that is difficult to examine objectively.

Pelé's peak years played out largely before television became a household fixture across much of the world, meaning footage of his finest moments is scarce compared to the extensive archive available for modern players.

That absence of evidence has done little to diminish Pelé's mythology within the sport. Ronaldinho made no hesitation in placing the three-time World Cup winner above all others, suggesting that what is known about Pelé's ability and impact on the game is sufficient to settle the debate, at least in his view.

The question of who deserves the title of greatest of all time continues to divide opinion across generations, with Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominating the modern conversation. Ronaldinho's intervention serves as a reminder that, for many who lived through different footballing eras, the argument begins and ends with Pelé.

Source: YEN.com.gh