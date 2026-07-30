The UK government published updated guidance outlining the conditions international students must meet to extend their Student visas

Eligible applicants must hold a valid Student visa, secure a licensed sponsor, and in some cases prove they have sufficient funds to support themselves

The guidance also details the academic progress rule and lists specific circumstances under which students may be exempt from it

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The United Kingdom government has published guidance setting out the conditions under which international students can apply to extend their Student visas and remain in the country to continue their studies.

According to the guidance, students currently in the UK on a valid Student visa or a Tier 4 (General) Student visa are eligible to apply for an extension, provided they intend to continue their existing course or begin a new one.

The UK government updates guidance for international students on extending Student visas, outlining eligibility, financial proof, and academic progress requirements. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Key eligibility conditions for student visa

To qualify, applicants must hold an unconditional offer from a licensed student sponsor, confirmed through a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS). In most cases, they must also satisfy the academic progress requirement.

Students who have been in the UK on a valid visa for fewer than 12 months face an additional condition: they must demonstrate they have sufficient funds to cover their living costs while studying. The government noted that dependants, including partners and children, are required to file their own separate visa extension applications, which can be submitted alongside or ahead of the main applicant's before their current visas expire.

Academic progress and exceptions

The academic progress requirement generally means that a student's new course must be at a higher academic level than the one they are currently enrolled on. Students may also qualify if the new course is at the same academic level as their previous studies, as long as it relates to their field of study or career goals and is at degree level or above with a Higher Education Provider.

The guidance outlines several circumstances in which students are not required to meet this standard. These include students who are resitting examinations or repeating modules, those completing a PhD that was begun under a previous Student visa, and students extending their stay specifically to undertake a work placement or study abroad programme.

The updated guidance is intended to give greater clarity to the large number of international students currently studying in the United Kingdom who may be considering their visa options ahead of course transitions or renewals.

UK issues travel advisory for five African countries

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Kingdom government had issued a travel advisory warning British nationals planning to visit five African countries in 2026.

The five countries listed in the advisory are the Central African Republic (CAR), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), South Sudan, Nigeria, and Sudan.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh