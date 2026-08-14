A TikTok Live session by Samsonwaa has reignited discussions about Sexxy Vida's family following the late TikToker's death

According to the account shared during the live, Sexxy Vida's ex-husband and children have reportedly evicted Gomez from her home

The claim has drawn significant attention online, with followers of the story calling for clarity on what actually took place

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Fresh drama has emerged around the late TikToker Sexxy Vida's family, after a TikTok Live session by Samsonwaa prompted claims that Gomez, identified as Sexxy Vida's husband, has been evicted from her home in Belgium.

TikToker Sexxy Vida's ex-husband and her children allegedly evict Gomez from her home in Belgium after her death. Image credit: @sexxyvida, The BBC Ghana

Source: Facebook

The session was shared by the Instagram blogger Thosecalledcelebss on Thursday, August 13, 2026 and quickly gained traction online.

According to the account relayed during the live, Sexxy Vida's ex-husband and her children are behind the decision to remove Gomez from the property in Belgium.

The specific circumstances that led to the alleged eviction have not been independently confirmed.

Gomez's alleged eviction from Sexxy Vida's home

Sexxy Vida had cultivated a devoted following on social media before her passing, regularly sharing glimpses of her personal life with her audience.

Since her death, conversations about those closest to her, particularly the dynamics between Gomez and members of her family, have continued to draw public interest.

The latest development adds another dimension to those ongoing discussions.

Gomez had featured in various conversations about Sexxy Vida's life and the events that followed her death, making this new claim particularly notable to those who have been closely following the story.

It is worth noting that the account originates from a TikTok Live session and has not been substantiated by any statement from the family or the parties directly involved.

Followers of the story have called for more information about what may have occurred at the Belgium property.

The Instagram video of the TikTok Live session is below.

Reactions to the Sexxy Vida family drama

Social media users were quick to respond to the reports, with a range of takes circulating online.

@mmakorang wrote:

"I hope people would learn from this."

@free2bmi4u said:

"Oh that's sad. Oh, I feel sad for him."

@jlesleyaidoo commented:

"I think I heard the same thing yesterday evening he slept outside the house 😂😂😂."

Gomez mourns Sexxy Vida's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the husband of the late Belgium-based Ghanaian TikTok personality Sexxy Vida, Gomez, broke his silence following her passing on August 11, 2026.

His emotional tribute video, set to Whitney Houston's 'I Look to You', resonates with the deep love he held for her and the shock of her untimely demise.

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Source: YEN.com.gh