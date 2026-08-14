Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has named a strong contender within the NPP for the 2028 presidency, sparking fresh political debate nationwide

He claimed the presidential star has fallen on this figure rather than Dr Bawumia himself, describing it as already set in time

The prophet also predicted internal party clashes and missing MPs during a future election period, calling it a coming catalyst

The Founder of the Prophetic Life Ministry, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, has made a strong claim that the presidential star within the NPP has fallen on someone other than Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei names a strong contender within the NPP he believes will eventually rival Dr Bawumia. Image credit: Bawumia/Telvin Sowah.

Source: Instagram

The prophet is well known for his political prophecies, including one involving Gomoa Central MP Kwame A-Plus.

Last month, he disclosed that A-Plus faced massive sabotage in the run-up to the 2028 general elections unless he began his groundwork early.

That prophecy came days after Kwame A-Plus sparked widespread backlash for harsh remarks he directed at a constituent about the Accra floods.

Prophet Sowah names Afenyo-Markin as Bawumia's rival

Prophet Telvin has now predicted who could rival Dr Bawumia in the party's upcoming elections.

According to him, while Bawumia is currently the face of the NPP, there is a strong contender within the party positioned to eventually take the mantle.

Prophet Telvin, in an interview, indicated that this contender is Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Minority Leader, whom he described as the "leader of the micro-minority."

He said:

"The star of becoming a president has fallen on Afenyo-Markin. It's not on the head of Bawumia. It's on Afenyo-Markin... but he will not angle for the top seat in 2028. He will not be able to gun for the highest office in 2032 until the people send the letters. That is when they will start carrying him to the top."

In the same interview, he again claimed that a chain of significant events would precede this shift, describing it as a coming "catalyst."

He said this would begin with a scenario where NPP MPs are missing during an election period, before internal conflict later erupts within the party, which he described as a "physical battle" between Afenyo-Markin and opposing forces within the NPP.

The X video in which Prophet Telvin discusses Afenyo-Markin's political future alongside Dr Bawumia's is below.

Ghanaians react to Prophet Telvin Sowah's claims

The prophecy triggered a wave of reactions online, with opinions split between believers and sceptics.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Ms Rukie wrote:

"Mr Afenyo as president? God will not do that to us, yeah? That message is not from God"

Itz Abass Sayuti said:

"This prophecy de3 over the bar oo"

Anonymous commented:

"Only time will tell"

THA GREAT added:

"Nobody will take you people seriously again in this country"

Nick Nii Sai wrote:

"Afenyo Markin is presidential material, no doubt"

Ahenkan joked:

"Slx now dipping crypto pastor"

Prophet Sowah's smuggling prophecy resurfaces after bust

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei's earlier smuggling prophecy resurfaced following a narcotics bust in Tema.

Ghanaians revisited the prophet's past comments after the development, with many drawing renewed attention to his track record on national security-related predictions.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh