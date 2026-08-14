Tyler Duckworth's mother, Joni, confirmed her son's passing on Facebook on Friday, August 14, saying the cause of death has yet to be determined

The MTV star was found dead in his apartment in North Dakota after neighbours reported water leaking through their ceiling

The Challenge showrunner Justin Booth paid tribute to Duckworth, describing him as a force who became a two-time champion

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Tyler Duckworth, the MTV personality best known for his appearances on The Challenge and The Real World: Key West, has died at the age of 44.

Tyler Duckworth, 2-Time The Challenge Champion, Dead at 44 in North Dakota

Source: Facebook

His mother, Joni Duckworth, broke the news on Facebook on Thursday, August 13, writing:

"My son, Tyler, passed away earlier this week. Cause of death has yet to be determined. I will post on Facebook about services as soon as his dad and I figure it out."

The Grand Forks Police Department confirmed to People that officers were called to Duckworth's apartment after neighbours reported water seeping through their ceiling. When authorities entered the property, they found the water was coming from his bathroom, where Duckworth's body was discovered.

Police said he had been seen alive the day before and that there were no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

The Challenge community mourns Tyler Duckworth

Duckworth first stepped into the public eye on The Real World: Key West before going on to compete across six seasons of The Challenge, a franchise that turned him into a fan favourite.

His journey on the show was capped by two championship wins, a feat that cemented his reputation as one of the competition's most capable performers.

Showrunner Justin Booth released a heartfelt statement following the news.

"The Challenge community is gutted to hear of Tyler Duckworth's remarkably untimely passing," he told Variety. "The young man who first came into our universe as a comical and sensitive personality developed into a force who would become a two-time champion, and he will be sorely missed. We are devastated, and we send our most heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace, young man."

Fellow Challenge competitor Tina Barta also paid tribute on Instagram, recalling a recent reunion that now carries added weight.

"We shared an experience that very few people will ever fully understand, and somewhere along the way, it became more than a show or an adventure. It became friendship. It became history. It became family," she wrote

Outpouring of support after Tyler Duckworth's death

Joni's Facebook announcement about her son Tyler's death drew hundreds of responses from friends and community members offering their condolences.

@Jennavieve Holm wrote:

"Sending hugs and prayers your way 💕"

@Tom Guy said:

"I'm so sorry, Joni. My memories of Tyler are full of his life and vitality. I'll be thinking about you and your family."

@Darla Orr Fliflet Ahles commented:

"I can only imagine the questions you must have, and the pain you must feel deep inside. So many emotions. I am praying for you and your entire family during these difficult times ahead."

@Dana Tia Kocka added:

"Joni I am so sorry to hear this news. We will keep you and your entire family close in our prayers."

@Melinda Mindy Payne Geisinger wrote:

"So sorry for your loss Joni! ❤️❤️🙏🙏😔😔."

The Facebook post announcing Tyler Duckworth's death is below.

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Source: YEN.com.gh