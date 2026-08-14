Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Al-Nassr training with a striking new hair colour days after his wedding

Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez married in Portugal following years together and four children as a couple

Fans flooded social media with playful reactions to his fresh copper-blonde look this week after an image was shared

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Portugal and Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at his club's training base on August 13, 2026, with a transformed hairstyle just days after his wedding.

Cristiano Ronaldo debuts a striking new hair colour following his wedding to Georgina Rodríguez. Image credit: Ronaldo.

Source: Instagram

The Ballon d'Or winner married long-time partner Georgina Rodríguez in Portugal. Their wedding capped years together as a couple, with four children now part of their family.

It also came just weeks after Ronaldo's Portugal side crashed out of the 2026 World Cup at the hands of eventual champions Spain, bringing his international career to an emotional close before his focus shifted to the wedding and the new club season ahead.

Ronaldo's copper-blonde look draws attention

In a photo shared by the club's X page marking Ronaldo's return, the Portuguese was spotted with a noticeably different look compared to the closely shaved buzzcut he wore throughout the World Cup.

His hair now carried a striking copper-yellow tone, a departure from his usual dark, close-cropped style, immediately drawing comparisons to some of his earlier career hairstyles.

The photo Al-Nassr's official X page shared of Ronaldo's return, showing his transformed hairstyle, is below.

Fans react to Ronaldo's new hair colour

The new look triggered a wave of playful reactions online, with many fans joking about the timing and meaning behind the change.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

92 wrote:

"The look is stunning, ya lad, I wish you wouldn't repeat it"

G9MI0 said:

"Hiyaaaa, light up our groom! Just a reminder that it's the girl who dyes her hair blonde after marriage, but Roro??"

The legislator of her own chaos commented:

"Blonde hair dye behind the wedding still gets you in trouble with his brothers, the kidnapping"

Ror joked:

"He saw the Spanish players dyeing their hair and dyed it with them, so the World Cup counts it for him like that."

Mohammed𓂆 added:

"Tomorrow, I'll definitely dye my hair."

Pedri dyes his hair after World Cup promise

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Barcelona midfielder Pedri underwent his own hair transformation after fulfilling a promise made ahead of the World Cup, dyeing his hair blonde or white after Spain lifted the trophy.

The reveal came shortly after teammates Gavi and Marc Cucurella had already fulfilled their own similar pledges.

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Source: YEN.com.gh