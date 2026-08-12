Lionel Messi's father, Jorge, passed away after a long illness, with Messi sharing a 599-word tribute on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo put aside his decades-long rivalry with Messi to send a touching message of support in the comments

The 41-year-old's kind words came just a day after he confirmed his marriage to Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo has offered Lionel Messi a heartfelt message of condolence following the death of Messi's father, Jorge, who passed away aged 68 after a prolonged illness.

Messi paid tribute to his late father on Instagram on Wednesday, August 12, sharing a deeply personal 599-word message.

Among the many reactions was one that immediately caught the attention of football fans – a message from Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo sends heartfelt message to Lionel Messi after death of father Jorge. Photo by Victor Carretero.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo sends message to Messi after Jorge's death

The Portuguese superstar, who spent nearly two decades competing with Messi for football's biggest individual and team honours, put the rivalry aside to support his long-time counterpart.

Ronaldo wrote, as cited by talkSPORT:

"Huge hug to you and your loved ones in this difficult moment, Leo. Much strength"

Ronaldo's gesture came just a day after he confirmed his marriage to Georgina Rodriguez, making the timing particularly touching.

Despite celebrating a major personal milestone, the Al-Nassr forward took a moment to acknowledge Messi's loss.

His simple message offered support at a time when football was the last thing on the Argentine's mind.

According to Sports Illustrated, Messi's father had played an important role in his son's life and career, including serving as his agent for many years.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi share one of the most enduring rivalries in football history. Photo by FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Messi and Ronaldo's rivalry takes a back seat

Their relationship has largely been defined by competition, with Messi and Ronaldo pushing each other to extraordinary heights throughout their careers.

Their battle for Ballon d'Or honours and success with Barcelona and Real Madrid became one of football's greatest rivalries. Yet neither player has treated the other as a personal enemy.

Over the years, both stars have spoken respectfully about one another, and Ronaldo's latest message offered another reminder of that mutual admiration.

In a moment of grief for Messi, Ronaldo's brief but sincere words showed that some things matter far more than football.

Messi says final goodbye to father Jorge

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi returned to his hometown of Rosario to bid a final farewell to his father, Jorge Messi, in a private burial attended by close family members.

The family ceremony was kept away from the public, with cemetery authorities reportedly closing the grounds to visitors from midday to allow the family to grieve in peace.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh