Jason Arday, 41, was found unresponsive at an address in Battersea, south London, on Friday afternoon

Metropolitan Police attended after being called by London Ambulance Service and pronounced Arday dead at the scene

Arday had resigned as Cambridge professor of sociology of education just days earlier amid plagiarism allegations

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Jason Arday, the former University of Cambridge professor who recently resigned amid a plagiarism controversy, has been found dead at a property in Battersea, south London.

Emergency services were alerted on Friday afternoon after Arday was discovered unresponsive at the address.

Jason Arday was found unresponsive at an address in Battersea, south London

Source: UGC

BBC reported that the London Ambulance Service attended and subsequently notified the Metropolitan Police, whose officers confirmed that a 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: "At this time his death is being treated as unexpected, but is not believed to be suspicious." No further details about the circumstances of his death have been released.

Arday had stepped down from his position as professor of sociology of education at Cambridge just days before his death, following a series of allegations concerning plagiarism and questions raised about certain claims regarding his professional achievements.

He had publicly denied the accusations prior to his resignation.

His departure marked an abrupt end to a career that had drawn considerable public attention, particularly given the significance of his academic position at one of the world's most prestigious universities.

Arday, 41, had denied any plagiarism - but admitted errors in his work - and last week said the recent furore had led to "an unrelenting level of public scrutiny and personal attack".

The row first erupted after another academic - self-defined "race realist" Nathan Cofnas, who was sacked from his Cambridge role in 2024 - said he found numerous instances of plagiarism in Prof Arday's work and questioned some of his stated achievements.

Arday's appointment as Cambridge's youngest ever black professor in 2023 was hailed at the time as a progressive moment.

Some critics said the treatment of him has been motivated by racism, but others said the claims of plagiarism were legitimate.

Announcing his resignation last week, Arday said the "personal cost" of the scrutiny had become "too great".

He said: "While criticism is an inevitable part of academic life, what I have experienced has gone far beyond scholarly disagreement.

"The relentless accusations, speculation and public commentary have taken a profound toll on me and on those I love."

He stressed that his resignation should not "be mistaken for an acceptance of the narratives that have surrounded me".

Arday was born on 9 May 1985 to Ghanaian parents.

3 Ghanaian women defy odds to bag master's at Cambridge

YEN.com.gh reported that three Ghanaian women who once faced the prospect of abandoning their education because of financial hardship are set to graduate with master's degrees from the University of Cambridge.

Francisca Arhinful, Fadila Issah and Jemimah Mensah received MPhil degrees in Education after completing postgraduate studies at the university's Faculty of Education.

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Source: YEN.com.gh