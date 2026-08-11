Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have tied the knot in a private civil ceremony in his native Portugal

The close-knit wedding came exactly one year after the five-time Ballon d’Or winner proposed to his long-time partner

Thousands of fans gathered outside Funchal Cathedral after reports claimed the couple would marry at the iconic venue

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are officially husband and wife after quietly exchanging vows in a private civil ceremony in Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo and long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez exchanged vows in a private wedding ceremony in Portugal. Photo by Mondadori Portfolio.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo confirmed the news by sharing a photo of the couple's wedding bands on Instagram before his representative issued a formal statement quoted by the Daily Mail.

"Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez were married today in a civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, and are now officially husband and wife. The ceremony was a private and close-knit moment attended by their five children."

The wedding marks a major milestone for the couple, who have been together for 10 years. It also came exactly one year after Ronaldo proposed to Georgina.

Date and venue of Ronaldo's private wedding

The couple deliberately kept the ceremony away from the spotlight, choosing Cascais instead of Funchal Cathedral in Madeira, where reports had suggested they would marry.

The close-knit ceremony took place on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, allowing Ronaldo and Georgina to exchange vows away from the crowds and cameras.

Below is Ronaldo's post, as shared on Instagram:

Thousands of supporters had gathered outside Funchal Cathedral days earlier, convinced they would witness the football superstar's wedding.

However, the ceremony there was actually for Fabio Ramos and Fatima Nicole Cunha Teixeira, a couple from Madeira.

Cristiano Ronaldo's wedding to Georgina Rodriguez on August 11, 2026, is exactly one year he proposed to the Spanish-born Argentine influencer. Photo by Kevin Mazur.

Source: Getty Images

Fans react to Ronaldo's marriage

News of the surprise wedding quickly spread across social media, with fans celebrating the couple's new chapter.

@Batin015 wrote:

"Wishing them happiness and all the best. Beautiful couple."

@Sikirulahi1k reacted:

"He did a wedding without inviting anyone! Ronaldo is just from another world 😂"

@lucialovewet shared:

"After all those kids and quiet years she finally gets the ring on her terms. That's the kind of patience that actually wins."

@ShoaibMalik1136 declared:

"Finally my GOAT 🐐 married his love ❤️"

@HRex58224 summed up:

"Congratulations to the couple; God bless!!"

Ronaldo wedding: 10 stars who could miss out

Earlier, YEN.com.gh identified 10 high-profile figures who could be absent from Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez’s big day.

Among the notable names are football legends Wayne Rooney and Lionel Messi.

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Source: YEN.com.gh