A little schoolgirl caused a huge stir in public as she showcased her dance skill before older students

The kid in long-sleeved uniform excellently combined her body parts like the waist, legs, and hands in her performance

One of the beautiful moments from her captivating performance was when she did a half-gallop and then followed it up with a finger dance move

A little schoolgirl sure left older students impressed as she put her dance skill on display in public.

The talented girl demonstrated confidence all through as she shook her body in rhythm with an African song playing in the background they all appeared conversant with.

A video reposted by @artxymd on Instagram captured the girl in long sleeves throwing her hands up in the air as she whined her waist simultaneously.

As cheers from the older students watching her grew, she switched to a legwork dance and then continued with the waist move.

The kid did a half-gallop and began dramatically pointing her finger in the faces of the students, a dance move they related with and also returned to the dancing girl.

