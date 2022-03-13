Traci Braxton: Singer, Reality TV Star Dies Aged 50 After Battling Cancer

Traci Braxton, the sister of singers Toni and Tamar Braxton, passed away on Saturday, March 11

The singer and star of the WE reality TV show Braxton Family had fought a quiet cancer battle for the past year

According to Traci's husband, Kevin Surratt, the legendary singer died from esophagal cancer, a disease in which malignant cancer cells form in the tissues of the oesophagus

Goodbye Traci Braxtone

As reported by Fox2detroit, Toni announced the sad news on her Instagram account on Saturday on behalf of the Braxton family.

"It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly," the family's statement begins.

"We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life. We are family forever," the family's statement concludes.

Traci's cause of death

Traci's husband, Kevin Surratt, also confirmed the news of her death in a statement shared with the press.

He said she had been privately undergoing treatment for esophageal cancer.

"We have come to a time where we must inform the public that After a year of privately undergoing a series of treatments for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory," Surratt said.

