A woman identified as Mary Nguru has asked the court to restrain her mother from trespassing on commercial premises or harassing her tenants

Nguru claimed she was the rightful owner of the disputed property and did not want her mother and six siblings accessing it

The woman said her mother, who moves in a wheelchair, trespassed on the property and incited her tenants to stop making rent payments to her

However, in her defence, Wairimu denied that she had trespassed, insisting that she co-owns the disputed property with her late husband Cyprian Kimanjui

A woman from Kirinyaga county has left many Kenyans in disbelief after taking her elderly mother to court for what she claimed was trespassing on a family property at the Baricho market.

Mary Nguru had asked the court to restrain her mother Sabena Wairimu (pictured) from trespassing on the premises. Photo: Nation Africa.

Mary Nguru had asked the court to restrain her mother, Sabena Wairimu, who uses a wheelchair, from trespassing on the premises or harassing her tenants.

Mary Nguru claims she is the rightful owner

A report by Nation Africa showed Nguru claimed she was the rightful owner of the disputed property and had been making prompt payments of electricity and water bills to relevant offices.

“I stand to suffer irreparable loss and damages if the defendants are not hereby restricted," Nguru said in her affidavit.

In the civil suit filed in 2015, Nguru also claimed she had been paying the required land rates to the Kirinyaga County government.

Nguru said her mother, who has been sued jointly with her other six children, trespassed on the property without her consent and incited her tenants to stop making rent payments to her.

The respondents also allegedly issued eviction notices to some tenants and broke some of the locked toilet doors.

Wairimu says she co-owns the premise with her late husband

But in her defence, Wairimu denied that she had trespassed on anyone’s property.

She insisted that she co-owns the disputed property with her late husband Cyprian Kimanjui and that she has not transferred her shares to her daughter or any other third party.

“I wish to reiterate that the suit property does not belong to the plaintiff and falls within the estate of my deceased husband, which estate is subject to the process of succession," she said.

The case will be mentioned on May 11.

