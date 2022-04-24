Blogger Zionfelix and Erica Kyem's son has been spotted in new photos taking his first steps

Known as Adom Jnr, the young adorable boy was seen strolling through town with his pretty mother, Erica

Zionfelix and Erica welcomed a lovely son some months ago and they went viral on social media following a video that surfaced showing Erica in Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The adorable son of award-winning Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix known in real life as Felix Adomako Mensah and Erica Kyem has been spotted walking in photos.

The young boy known as Adom Jnr, was seen stepping into town with his mother as they twinned in beautiful outfits.

Erica was seen wearing a grey sweater over similar colour of sweat trousers and complimented her looks with a pair of white sneakers.

Photos of blogger Zionfelix And Erica. Source: fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Adom Jnr, on the other hand, was seen wearing a grey sweater over a pair of faded black jeans trousers and complimented his look with a pair of white sneakers and a a cap.

The duo appeared to be taking a stroll through town or were attending a programme as they were photographed holding hands.

The young baby was seen holding his mother for support as his back faced the camera.

Erica on the other hand was seen facing the camera and beaming with smiles as she held her son's hand firmly.

The mother if Adom Jnr captioned the photos:

"Proud mother @adom_jnr_21"

Fans of Zionfelix and Erica reacted to the photos

Many fans and followers of the celebrated blogger as well as his pretty baby mama took to the comment section to react to the photos.

prii._babyy came in with the comment:

"Molto bello"

joy_ce338 also wrote:

"Adom ne ne maame"

lydiavalentina9 also commented:

"God's blessings"

Kelvynboy Stopped From Leaving UCC Campus Over 'Short Performance (Video)

Some angry University of Cape Coast students have allegedly attacked ‘Downflat’ Hitmaker KelvynBoy known in real life as Kelvyn Brown on the school's campus.

Reports of the incident which are springing up on social media along with a video showed some upheavals late in the night.

Kelvynboy was seen being heckled by some aggrieved students of UCC over his decision to perform early and leave Cape Coast.

Source: YEN.com.gh