On Thursday, September 8, the "London Bridge was down": Queen Elizabeth II of England died at 96.

It’s a sad time for the entire world as the longest reigning monarch took the final bow. However, the monarch's death is not expected to throw the United Kingdom into any form of chaos or uncertainty.

Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice on July 15, 2022 in Maidenhead, England. Photo credit: Kirsty O'Connor-WPA Pool

This is because long before Queen Elizabeth's death, there have been detailed instructions on how to handle Her Majesty’s passing, ensuring a smooth transition of the throne to her eldest son, Prince Charles, according to the New York Post.

Just to know Prince Charles automatically becomes king upon Queen Elizabeth II's death. However, he will not be officially announced as the new monarch until the day after her death.

The call: London Bridge is down

The announcement of the Queen's death starts with a phone call, Fortune reported. At the time of her death, Sir Edward Young, her private secretary, will call the Prime Minister, Liz Truss, and say “London Bridge is down.”

This is expected to have been done as the monarch's death has now been officially announced to the world.

The notifications

Once the Prime Minister got the sad news, all the 15 governments where the Queen is still head of state, including Jamaica, New Zealand, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Canada, and the Bahamas will be notified.

After that, officials in the 38 other nations in the Commonwealth, including Nigeria, will be alerted to the sad news.

At that point, a footman dressed in black will pin an official notice to the gates of Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth's death: The alarm

It was gathered that there’s an alarm that signals national emergencies at the BBC. The alarm would have gone off when the Queen died.

Subsequently, the BBC’s logo, which is usually red, will be changed to black. And all anchors will wear black suits and ties.

In keeping with the tradition, Legit.ng gathers that the BBC’s logo on its website has turned black, and anchors are wearing black.

BBC’s logo on its website has turned black in honour of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Source: bbc.com

From Elizabeth to Prince Charles: The transition of power

Flags will be lowered to half-mast and Prince Charles will unofficially become king immediately upon Elizabeth’s death.

He is expected to make his first speech as head of state on the evening of his mother’s passing.

At the time of filing this report, Prince Charles has given the first speech in line with the tradition.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, during a roundtable with attendees of the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation seminar. Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool

The day after her death, that is Friday, September 9, flags will be raised again and at 11:00 a.m. local time, Charles will officially become king and Camilla will become the UK’s queen.

He’ll then undertake a tour of the UK, stopping in Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales to attend services. While that takes place, Westminster Hall will be prepped for Elizabeth’s funeral.

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth

Four days after Elizabeth’s death, there will be a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. Elizabeth will lie in state for four days, then be buried nine days after she passes.

Two thousand invited guests, largely heads of state, will attend in person. The funeral will be broadcast globally.

Elizabeth is expected to then be buried next to her late husband, Prince Philip, and her father, King George VI.

As Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral, her body will first lie in Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, before being carried up the Royal Mile to St. Giles’s Cathedral.

Afterwards, it will be put on the Royal to return to London. The BBC will cancel all comedy shows for 12 days following her death. Also, the words to the national anthem will change to “God Save the King.”

The detailed preparation for the British monarch’s passing is described as Operation London Bridge.

Queen Elizabeth calls off meeting

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Queen Elizabeth II postponed a meeting of her Privy Council advisory group after doctors advised her to rest, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday, September 7, the day after she appointed Liz Truss as Britain's new prime minister.

"After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors' advice to rest," the palace said in a statement released before the monarch's death.

"This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged."

