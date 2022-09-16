Good news as the WHO head says there is an end in sight for the coronavirus pandemic

Tedros Ghebreyesus, however, said countries must do more to completely stamp out the virus as he warned about relaxing the fight against the pandemic

He also announced six policy briefs that outline the key actions that all governments must take now to finish the race

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has disclosed that the end of the Covid-19 pandemic is now in sight as the number of weekly reported deaths from the virus plunged to its lowest since March 2020.

Speaking at his regular weekly press conference, the head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that the world was now in a better position to end the pandemic.

“A marathon runner does not stop when the finish line comes into view. She runs harder, with all the energy she has left. So must we. We can see the finish line. We’re in a winning position. But now is the worst time to stop running”, the WHO boss stated.

The head of the WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus (R) sees an end in sight of the pandemic.

He urged the world to take the opportunity to end the virus now or risk more variants, deaths, disruption, and uncertainty.

“So, let’s seize this opportunity”, he stressed.

Tedros also announced WHO’s six short policy briefs that outline the key actions that all governments must take now to “finish the race”.

The policy briefs are a summary, based on the evidence and experience of the last 32 months.

The documents, which are available online, detail what works best to save lives, protect health systems, and avoid social and economic disruption.

“[They] are an urgent call for governments to take a hard look at their policies and strengthen them for COVID-19 and future pathogens with pandemic potential”, Tedros explained.

The documents include vaccination recommendations for most at-risk groups as well as continued testing and sequencing of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The documents also highlight ways of integrating effective treatment for COVID-19 into the primary healthcare systems of countries.

