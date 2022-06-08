The Ghana Health Service has confirmed that the country has recorded five cases of Monkeypox

At a press briefing on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, the GHS said the cases were recorded in Eastern, Western, and Greater Accra Regions

The GHS says it has intensified surveillance for the virus since May this year when there were speculations that the Western Region has recorded a case

Ghanaian health authorities have confirmed five cases of the steadily spreading Monkeypox viral disease in three regions of Ghana.

Hands of lesions caused by monkeypox. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said the cases have been recorded in Ghana since May 24, 2022.

A Citi News report said the GHS disclosed at a press briefing on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 , that 12 suspected cases were detected and were investigated out of which five turned out positive. The cases were recorded in three regions: Eastern, Western, and Greater Accra.

“One of the cases was recorded in a Ghanaian who travelled from the United States of America to Ghana, so he might have picked it up from there,” the report quoted, Director-General, of the Ghana Health ïService, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The viral disease has been spreading in temperate regions of the world with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) becoming the first Gulf state to record a case for sometime now.

According to the BBC, the Czech Republic and Slovenia also reported their first cases on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, joining 18 other countries to detect the virus outside Africa, where it is commonly known to breakout.

The WHO has said as of 21 May, 92 laboratory confirmed cases and 28 suspected cases of monkeypox have been reported from 12 countries. These countries, according to WHO are not endemic for monkeypox virus.

Monkeypox is a viral disease transmitted to humans from animals with symptoms very similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe, says the WHO.

Ghana intensifies surveillance after speculations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that in May, the Ghana Health Service intensified surveillance in the Western Region and other parts of the country following reports the disease in that part of the country.

At the time, the GHS dispelled the reports that the Western Region had recorded a case.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh