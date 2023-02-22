Gabriel Carothers, a 17-year-old boy, has made history as the youngest Black pilot after he received his pilot's licence in New Mexico in the US

The youngest pilot in New Mexico is officially flying after completing his private pilot check ride

Carothers expressed gratitude for starting this endeavour during Black History Month to Live5News

A 17-year-old boy named Gabriel Carothers has earned his wings and made history as the youngest Black pilot in New Mexico in the US.

The native of Albuquerque grew up with a passion for aviation, drawing inspiration from his father's family friend.

The teenager recalls his dad's family friend taking him and his brother up for a flight with his plane when "we were five and six years old".

Boy becomes youngest Black Pilot in New Mexico. Photo credit: becauseofthemwecan.

Years later, Carothers earned his pilot's licence and cemented his legacy in history. He just completed his private pilot check ride and is now the youngest pilot in New Mexico to take to the skies.

Gabriel Carothers is grateful for the milestone

Carothers told Live5News that he's grateful for embarking on this feat during Black History Month.

"Leaving a trail behind and leaving a path for other kids to follow lightens my heart," he said, per Live5news.

Gabriel Carothers plans to learn how to fly vintage aircraft

The teenager did not do this alone. He had support from his father, a retired US Air Force pilot.

After receiving his wings, Carothers intends to gain experience flying vintage aircraft before finally entering the Air Force to follow in his father's footsteps.

