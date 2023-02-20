The late Black Stars player Christian Atsu touched the hearts of many not only through his footballing prowess but his humanitarian gestures as well

The mortal remains of the Hatayspor midfielder who unfortunately lost his life in the devastating Turkey-Syrian earthquake were airlifted to Accra on Sunday night

As the world joins Ghanaians to mourn his demise, YEN.com.gh takes a look at some of the humanitarian deeds he will be fondly remembered for

Christian Atsu, the late Black Stars player who lost his life in the devastating Turkey-Syrian earthquake was widely touted as a humanitarian par excellence.

He’s said to have impacted and touched the lives of many not only through his footballing skills and deft touches but through his philanthropic gestures.

The 31-year-old Hatayspor midfielder is fondly remembered for constructing educational facilities for schools across the country, paying school fees of needy but brilliant students, and securing freedom for prisoners who couldn’t pay their fines among others.

Atsu’s death which has gripped the country was announced on Saturday, February 18, 2023, after his body was found 12 days after the devastating earthquake claimed more than 46,000 lives.

As the world joins Ghanaians to mourn his demise, YEN.com.gh brings to our readers some of the humanitarian deeds, the former Chelsea player will be fondly remembered for.

Atsu constructs a new school in Senya Beraku

Christian Atsu served as a global ambassador for the children’s charity Arms Around The Child (AATC). Some of his works saw him single-handedly construct a school for the non-governmental organization which is nearing completion in Senya Beraku in the Central Region.

The NGO described him as a wonderful man whose legacy will live on through the many hundreds if not thousands of lives he has helped.

Since 2016 when Atsu was named an ambassador, he has touched the lives of children under the watch of the NGO through periodic visits to them and the project site.

In reaction to the news of his demise, a statement from the Arms Around The Child said he will be remembered: “as one of the kindest, most talented, humble people to enter this world.”

“Arms Around The Child were fortunate to have known Christian and will treasure his support for the children we look after, especially the children in Senya Beraku where Christian was building a school in the local community. Christian believed in giving children a brighter future and the opportunity to succeed.

Christian Atsu rescues prisoners

In 2019, the former Black Stars midfielder dominated the news when he paid for the release of some prisoners.

Since then, the late Atsu has not looked back and secured the release of several prisoners. His work with Crime Check Foundation has offered hope to many who looked into the future with bleak hope behind the bars of prison facilities in the country.

Atsu donates football boots to young players

Young Ghanaian players desirous of playing football on the global stage, had those dreams brought to reality when Atsu came to their aid.

In 2021, the late footballer donated eighty pairs of football boots to support young players.

His gesture was aimed at giving the players the needed peace of mind to help them nurture their talents and prevent them from hustling to get boots.

Atsu to the aid of needy but brilliant students

Christian Atsu is on record to have paid huge sums of money in school fees for needy but brilliant students pursuing their academic journey.

Those gestures were not only limited to the shores of Ghana as a Nigerian comedian recently thanked him for helping him realise his dream of completing his education.

The talented skit maker, Craze Clown recounted the gesture following news of the passing of Atsu.

"Christian has been supporting me from way back in 2015. When I lost my dad, he l reached out and offered to pay my fees till I graduated, and he did. You’ve been a great friend of mine, Chris, and I will surely miss you. I really can’t hold back the tears. Rest well, brother," he wrote on Twitter.

Atsu supports orphaned children

Atsu was not only remembered on the pitch but through his touching lives initiative.

In conjunction with NGOs, Atsu lent a helping hand to the less privileged in society especially those in orphanages.

He visits the orphaned kids regularly anytime he is back home in Ghana for the summer holidays as he brings gifts to the children such as books, stationery and other essential items.

Atsu will forever live on in the hearts of those he touched and will be remembered by not just his immediate family members, but by the numerous mouths he fed, the prisoners he helped to secure freedom for and the hope he gave to orphans and needy but brilliant students.

Christian Atsu's body arrives in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the mortal remains of Christian Atsu arrived in Ghana on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

The first videos from the short ceremony to receive the body of Atsu showed sorrowful scenes at Kotoka Airport.

Hundreds of Ghanaians, including dignitaries, thronged the Kotoka Airport to receive the remains of Atsu.

