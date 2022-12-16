Political scientist, Prof Claudine Gay, has been appointed the first Black president of Harvard University

She also makes history as the second woman to ever hold the title in the university's 386-year existence

The trailblazer is the daughter of Haitian immigrants and holds a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and a PhD from Harvard

The trailblazer has become the 30th president in the institution's nearly four-century history. Gay succeeds the current Harvard President, Lawrence Bacow, who recently announced his departure after five years in office.

Claudine Gay's academic and career milestones

The daughter of Haitian immigrants has a bachelor's degree in Economics from Stanford University and a PhD in Government from Harvard, according to Washington Post.

She has received the Toppan Prize for Best Political Science Dissertation, per Becauseofthemwecan.

Gay previously served as Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences since 2018 and is a chief scholar on issues about race, politics, and political behavior in America. She serves as the founding chair of the Inequality in America Initiative, an endeavour launched in 2017 with a focus on encouraging teaching and research on social and economic inequality.

Gay will ascend to the position as the new University President in July 2023, making her the second woman ever to hold the title.

Claudine Gay speaks about becoming first Black president of Harvard

Speaking about her appointment, Gay said there is urgency for ''Harvard to engage with the world and to bring bold, brave, pioneering thinking to our greatest challenges''.

''With the strength of this extraordinary institution behind us, we enter a moment of possibility, one that calls for deeper collaboration across the University, across all of our remarkable Schools,'' she said.

