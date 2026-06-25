The Oslo District Court has sentenced 29-year-old Marius Borg Høiby to four years in prison after a high-profile criminal trial

Høiby was found guilty on 34 out of 40 criminal charges, including domestic abuse, severe bodily harm, and grave offences

Public debate has intensified following the ruling, with some questioning whether the punishment matches the severity of the crimes

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The high-profile conviction and sentencing of Marius Borg Høiby has officially concluded a six-week trial that deeply rattled the Norwegian monarchy.

A court sentences Marius Borg Høiby, son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, to four years in prison for severe assault and domestic abuse in a high-profile trial. Image credit: iStock, The Guardian

Source: UGC

On June 15, 2026, the Oslo District Court sentenced the twenty-nine-year-old eldest son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit to four years in prison.

Høiby was found guilty on 34 out of 40 total criminal charges. Most notably, he was convicted on two counts of severe assault alongside repeated domestic abuse against an ex-girlfriend, serious bodily harm, drug possession, traffic violations, and issuing threats.

The court heard harrowing evidence stemming from an investigation that began in August 2024, when Høiby was initially arrested for physical assault.

In a disturbing twist, police searching his electronic devices uncovered self-recorded videos of separate encounters where victims were visibly asleep or severely incapacitated. One of the assaults for which he was convicted occurred directly within the basement of the crown prince and princess's official Skaugum residence back in 2018.

Marius Borg Høiby's sentence and pending appeals

Høiby, who holds no official royal title or state duties, watched the two-hour reading of the verdict via a closed-circuit video link from Ila prison due to undisclosed health reasons. While prosecutors originally pursued a seven-year, seven-month sentence, the court handed down four years plus mandatory victim compensation.

Following the ruling, the prosecutor, Sturla Henriksbø, stated that the verdict "shows that no one is beyond the law, despite who you are and who you are related to." Conversely, legal counsel for the defence immediately announced their intention to appeal the primary assault and domestic violence convictions.

The scandal has unfolded during a highly turbulent period for the Royal House, compounded by Crown Princess Mette-Marit's critical health battle with pulmonary fibrosis, for which she is awaiting a lung transplant, and renewed public scrutiny regarding her historical ties to the late offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Read more about Marius Borg Høiby's case in the Instagram post below.

Public debate over Marius Borg Høiby's sentence

The visual broadcast and subsequent reporting shared by mech.eng.world on June 24, 2026, triggered massive international feedback. Online commentators heavily debated the length of the prison term, with many questioning if a royal connection influenced the final duration of the sentence.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

roxyrando2 said:

"Good."

Kim Dieckhoner said:

"Great to see accountability, but 4 years is not enough!"

201480k said:

"Dam 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 😍😍😍😍😍."

jennifer4542338 said:

"Not enough."

Iranian Singer sentenced to 74 lashes

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an Iranian singer, Parastoo Ahmadi, was sentenced to 74 lashes by the authorities.

The judicial punishment was handed down to the musical artist after she delivered an online performance without wearing her hijab.

Source: YEN.com.gh