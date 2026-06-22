Shatta Wale fan and X influencer Webkid Africa was freed on June 22, 2026, after the Accra High Court set his bail at GH¢100,000 with two sureties

Webkid faces six counts, including publishing false news and offensive conduct online, with Stonebwoy confirmed as the complainant

Shatta Wale attended the hearing and was surrounded by fans as he left the courthouse on a motorbike

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Shatta Wale fan and X influencer Webkid Africa has finally been granted bail by the Accra High Court after over six weeks in custody.

Webkid Africa is granted GH¢100,000 bail by the Accra High Court after over six weeks in custody. Image credit: Stoneboy, Thee State News (Instagram & Twitter)

Source: Twitter

Webkid, a salesman and blogger, is standing trial over allegations of publishing false news and engaging in offensive conduct online targeting dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and members of his family.

Court documents show that Webkid is being prosecuted on two legal fronts: one relating to the spread of false and misleading content under the Electronic Communications Act, 2008, and another tied to conduct considered capable of triggering a breach of the peace under the Criminal Offences Act, 1960.

The charges were revised during proceedings, with the original charge sheet replaced by a fresh one carrying a total of six counts.

Webkid Africa granted GH¢100,000 bail at Accra High Court

Webkid appeared in court on June 21, 2026, following a postponement of his case the previous Friday, and bail was confirmed on June 22.

Following the conclusion of proceedings, it was confirmed that Webkid Africa had been granted bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with two sureties.

His legal counsel confirmed the ruling and disclosed that the team was processing the necessary documentation to secure his release.

Speaking after the hearing, Webkid's lawyer addressed the media and said:

"I told the judge this morning that we have about 7 sureties who were present in court today. Even the crowd present today can serve as a surety, so it cannot be argued that he doesn't have surety. Be in high spirit, don't let this dampen your spirit, always be a Shatta fan."

The Twitter (X) video of Webkid's lawyer speaking after his client was granted bail is below.

Shatta Wale mobbed by fans outside Accra High Court

The case has attracted significant public attention since Webkid's arrest on May 7, 2026, and Shatta Wale was among those present at the courthouse to show solidarity.

The self-acclaimed dancehall king arrived dressed in a light teal Nike tracksuit, paired with dark sunglasses and a face mask that kept his identity largely concealed.

Shatta Wale supports Webkid in his ongoing court case linked to Stoneboy. Image credit: GH Brain, G24, Stoneboy (Twitter & Instagram).

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale was again spotted outside following the conclusion of proceedings. As he prepared to leave, the musician climbed onto a motorbike but was immediately surrounded by fans who had gathered outside the premises.

The Twitter video of Shatta Wale being mobbed by fans outside the Accra High Court is below.

Abu Trica faces extradition to the US

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the FBI released a statement on June 4, 2026, on the Small Business Administration website outlining its crackdown on fraud involving multiple Ghanaian nationals.

The agency indicated it was targeting five Ghanaians over allegations of defrauding victims of more than $15 million across multiple US states.

Three suspects had already been detained and were facing charges in the US. Abu Trica and his associate, Daniel Yusif, were identified as the remaining two, both awaiting extradition to stand trial.

Source: YEN.com.gh