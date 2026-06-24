Two young friends have died in a horrific road crash on the Somanya-Kpong Highway at Nuaso Newtown.

The victims, identified as Ebenezer Nartey and Tetteh Djornorbour, were rushed to hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival

The tragedy has sparked renewed calls for stricter enforcement of road safety regulations, particularly regarding motorcycle use

A catastrophic road traffic collision on the Somanya-Kpong Highway at Nuaso Newtown has claimed the lives of two young friends, plunging the local community into grief.

The deceased have been identified as 20-year-old Ebenezer Nartey, a commercial motorcycle (okada) rider, and his close companion, 23-year-old Tetteh Djornorbour, a driver.

Two best friends Ebenezer Nartey and Tetteh Djornorbour perish in gruesome motorcycle accident. Photo credit: GhanaWeb.

Source: UGC

The tragic incident occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2026, when Nartey was riding an unregistered Royal motorcycle from Somanya towards Kpong, with Djornorbour as his pillion passenger.

According to eyewitness accounts, the motorcycle attempted to overtake a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter minibus but collided with the rear driver’s side of the vehicle.

The impact caused Nartey to lose control of the bike, throwing both young men onto the roadway.

In a report by GhanaWeb, the victims were subsequently struck by an oncoming Hyundai lorry loaded with sacks of rice. Both sustained severe and fatal injuries.

They were rushed to the St Martin de Porres Hospital at Agormanya, where medical personnel pronounced them dead on arrival.

The accident has renewed concerns among residents and road safety advocates over the rising number of motorcycle-related crashes along the busy highway.

Community calls for enforcement of road regulations

Community members have called for stricter enforcement of road regulations, particularly concerning the use of unregistered motorcycles and reckless overtaking.

Police have since impounded the motorcycle, the minibus, and the lorry involved for mechanical and forensic investigations to establish the exact cause of the crash.

The Assembly Member for Nuaso Old Town, Kofi Nomo Isaac Tetteh, expressed his condolences to the bereaved families, describing the incident as deeply distressing.

He urged riders to prioritise safety at all times.

Isaac Tetteh further called for responsible motorcycle use, stressing that riders must strictly observe traffic regulations and exercise caution on the roads.

The bodies of the deceased have since been released to their families for burial, with the community mourning what many describe as a heartbreaking loss of two inseparable friends whose lives were cut short in a split second.

76-year-old woman die in Tesla accident

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a 76-year-old woman lost her life after a Tesla vehicle crashed into her family's home in a tragic incident in the United States.

Security camera footage captured the shocking moment the vehicle sped toward the residential property before crashing through the exterior wall.

Tesla had not publicly responded to the incident at the time of reporting, while investigators continue gathering evidence to determine the cause of the fatal crash.

Source: YEN.com.gh